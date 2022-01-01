Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Phoenix bars & lounges you'll love

Phoenix restaurants
Must-try bars & lounges in Phoenix

Taphouse Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taphouse Kitchen

3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (759 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baby Iceberg Wedge$11.00
Cucumber ribbons, Shaft's blue cheese, oven-roasted tomato,
balsamic grilled red onion, Nueske bacon, blue cheese dressing
That Great Salad$12.00
Avocado, grapefruit, mango, mixed baby greens, chicory, radicchio, toasted macadamia nuts, ricotta salata, lemon-poppyseed dressing
Marinated Skirt Steak +3 | Shrimp +2 | Chicken +2
Ahi or Blackened Cod +2
Royale W/Cheese$14.00
Proprietary burger blend of Brisket, chuck & shortrib beef patty, Merica Coalition, pickle, shaved iceberg, vine-ripened tomato, Kitchen sauce, toasted brioche bun
More about Taphouse Kitchen
Crescent Ballroom image

BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS

Crescent Ballroom

308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Elote$6.00
Roasted corn off the cob mixed with chipotle aioli. Topped with cotija cheese, drizzle of tapatio, and lime.
The Numero Uno$11.00
Grande bean, cheese, and rice burrito topped with our house made verde enchilada sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cotija cheese, cilantro and radish
Chips and Salsa$3.00
Tortilla chips served with house tomatillo and chile de arbol salsa.
More about Crescent Ballroom
Taco Guild image

TACOS • SALADS

Taco Guild

546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (8519 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Chile Queso$9.00
Fire roasted green chiles, cheese blend
Chicken Tinga Taco$6.50
Achiote chicken, cotija, onions, cilantro, pepitas
Chipotle Cherry Steak Taco$7.50
Blue cheese, onion poblano straws and chipotle aioli
More about Taco Guild
Luckys image

 

Luckys

817 N. 2nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro$12.00
Seasoned lamb on pita with tahini spread, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion and vegan tzatziki. Served with a side of tots and our house sauce.
Grilled Cheese$9.00
Swiss, cheddar, and Monterey jack on Texas toast. Add a protein for additional yum. Served with a side of tots and house sauce.
Tikka Fries$9.00
Crispy fries topped with tikka masala sauce, pickled cabbage, yogurt drizzle, and cilantro.
More about Luckys
Garden Bar PHX image

 

Garden Bar PHX

822 N 6th Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grazing Box #1$40.00
This is "Grazing Box #1," our first offering designed as a companion piece for our Cocktail Kits. (*)
DESCRIPTION:
Award-winning cheeses and cured meats, along with a variety of sweet & savory companions.
Cheeses include Barely Buzzed (cow milk; Beehive Cheese Co, UT), Seascape (cow & goat milk; Central Coast Creamery, CA), Maia (cow milk; Briar Rose Creamer, OR), and Fromage Blanc (cow milk; Cowgirl Creamery, CA).
Cured meats include Saucisson Pork uncured and Jambon De Bayonne (D'Artagnan, NYC), and Salami (Fennel Pollen, Molé; Elevation Meats, CO).
Other items include a variety of local Cracker Bread (Tala Bakery), Black Truffle Butter, Honeycomb, Seasonal Jam (Heartquist Hollow, local), Dried Fruits (apricots or peaches, bananas, cherries, figs), Nuts (almonds, pistachios), Single Source Chocolate (Zak's Chocolate, Scottsdale)
(Serves 2-4 people)
(*limited time offering; a $55+/value)
Plush Port Punch Kit$39.00
Our house punch. Great for festive gatherings and at-home entertaining. Made with port wine, cachaça, lemon, sugar. (A beautiful translucent pink port punch.)
Simply pour over ice or in a punch bowl.
Garnish pack includes: rose buds, grated nutmeg and dried orange wheels)
Servings: 3-5 (depending on serving size) / ~ $8 / cocktail
Chai Rye Old Fashioned Kit$65.00
A spiced wintery version of the Classic Old Fashioned made with chai tea and sarsaparilla. Kit comes with a 375ml Knob Creek Rye whiskey, 16 oz Chai Rye Old Fashioned Mix, mini bottle of Figgy Pudding Bitters (AZ Bitters Lab), and garnish pack of cinnamon sugar apple chips.
Makes 8 servings (~$8/ cocktail)
Cost: $65 (~$8 / cocktail)
More about Garden Bar PHX
Postino Arcadia image

 

Postino Arcadia

3939 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Meatballs & Goat Cheese$11.50
House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives
OMG Grilled Cheese$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
Brussels Sprouts Salad$11.50
Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.
More about Postino Arcadia
Dapper & Stout Uptown image

 

Dapper & Stout Uptown

100 E Camelback Rd #150, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
ICED MACCHIATO$6.21
COLD BREWED$4.86
ICED COFFEE$4.05
More about Dapper & Stout Uptown
Dilla Libre Uno image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Dilla Libre Uno

1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
All Thai'd Up$13.00
Chupacabra$14.50
Charred Tomato Salsa$0.75
More about Dilla Libre Uno
Lookout Tavern image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Philly Sandwich$14.50
shaved prime • grilled onion and
peppers • queso
Extra Ranch 3.25 oz$0.50
Extra side of ranch dressing. 3.25oz
12 Boneless Wings$17.99
12 boneless breaded wings, choice of up to 2 sauces or dry rubs
More about Lookout Tavern
Goldwater's image

 

Goldwater's

2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Buritto$8.00
Green chile pork, cheese, and two eggs
Classic Egg Sandwich$8.00
Two eggs, cheddar cheese, and applewood smoked bacon served on a brioche bun
Sw Chopped Salad$12.00
eggs, arugula, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, roasted corn, jicama, avocado, cucumber, and bacon tossed with poblano dressing
More about Goldwater's
Match Market image

 

Match Market

1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Teriyaki Bowl$12.00
broccoli, carrots, peppers, white rice, sesame seeds, charred green onions, lime teriyaki sauce
Buddah Bowl$12.00
sweet potatoes, asparagus, marinated tomatoes, micro greens & black rice salad, vegan walnut pesto
Nutrition Bowl$12.00
cauliflower rice, charred lemon, cabbage, heirloom tomato, broccoli, pickled shallot, corn
More about Match Market
Little O's image

PIZZA

Little O's

521 w McDowell, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Little O's Burger (togo)$10.00
4 oz burger patty, King's Hawaiian bun, cheddar cheese, OHSO sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce
Kale Rustico Salad (togo)$13.50
chopped kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, shaved cauliflower, crispy prosciutto, pecorino cheese, herbed crostini, lemon tahini dressing
More about Little O's
Sip Coffee & Beer Garage image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sip Coffee & Beer Garage

3620 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4 (385 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coffee and Oat$7.30
OG Breakfast Burrito$11.29
More about Sip Coffee & Beer Garage
Chez Gregory image

 

Chez Gregory

719 E. Roosevelt St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hoisin Ribs$17.00
Hoisin Baby Back Ribs, Pineapple Slaw,
Served with Coconut Rice or House Fries
More about Chez Gregory
Comicx Restaurant Bar & Store image

 

Comicx Restaurant Bar & Store

21001 N Tatum Blvrd 95, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Comicx Restaurant Bar & Store
The Golden Margarita image

 

The Golden Margarita

330 E Roosevelt Street, Phoenix

Avg 3.7 (203 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Golden Margarita
Centrico image

 

Centrico

202 N Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Centrico
Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits

4921 E Ray Rd. #103, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (132 reviews)
Takeout
More about Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits
Restaurant banner

 

Papi Gordos

3623 E Indian School Rd, Phoeniz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Churros & Gordos Doughnuts$10.00
doughnut holes, cinnamon sugar, dulce de leche,
cajeta served ala mode
Quesadilla 2021$13.00
homemade flour & corn tortillas, queso asadero, queso
oaxaca, wild mushrooms and roasted poblanos, salsa
verde chimichurri, watermelon radishes, micro cilantro
greens, chile de arbol salsa, crema oaxaca
Surf & Turf Baja Burrito$17.00
peppers, onions, chipotle shrimp, carne asada, spanish
rice, chipotle aioli, cabbage slaw, chile de arbol salsa,
and guacamole
More about Papi Gordos
Restaurant banner

 

Pomo Pizzeria

2502 East Camelback Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margherita$13.95
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, basil
Burratella$19.95
mozzarella, burrata, hot soppressata, chili threads, honey drizzle, basil
Capricciosa$16.95
prosciutto cotto, artichoke, cremini mushroom, gaeta olives, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
More about Pomo Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crown Public House

333 E Jefferson St., Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (393 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Crown Public House
Pigtails image

 

Pigtails

21001 North Tatum Blvd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
More about Pigtails
Flint by Baltaire image

 

Flint by Baltaire

2425 E Camelback Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
More about Flint by Baltaire
Pigtails image

 

Pigtails

1 East Washington St., suite 128, Phoenix

No reviews yet
More about Pigtails
PHX image

 

PHX

3 S 2nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
AZ Wedge$12.00
crisp iceberg lettuce, blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, baby heirloom tomatoes, crispy applewood bacon, chives
Classic ChzBurger$14.00
angus patty, iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, american cheese, ainsworth sauce, brioche bun
6 Wings$14.00
tossed with your choice of chipotle bbq, lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, hot, honey hot, or mild || served with ranch or top-shelf bleu cheese
More about PHX
Valley Bar image

 

Valley Bar

130 N CENTRAL AVE. BASEMENT, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
More about Valley Bar
Don Woods' Say When image

 

Don Woods' Say When

400 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
More about Don Woods' Say When
36 Below image

 

36 Below

3620 E. Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
More about 36 Below
Across the Pond image

 

Across the Pond

4236 N Central Ave Ste 101,, Phoenix

No reviews yet
More about Across the Pond
Kitty's image

 

Kitty's

2836 N 36th St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
More about Kitty's

