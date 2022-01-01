Phoenix bars & lounges you'll love

This is "Grazing Box #1," our first offering designed as a companion piece for our Cocktail Kits. (*)

DESCRIPTION:

Award-winning cheeses and cured meats, along with a variety of sweet & savory companions.

Cheeses include Barely Buzzed (cow milk; Beehive Cheese Co, UT), Seascape (cow & goat milk; Central Coast Creamery, CA), Maia (cow milk; Briar Rose Creamer, OR), and Fromage Blanc (cow milk; Cowgirl Creamery, CA).

Cured meats include Saucisson Pork uncured and Jambon De Bayonne (D'Artagnan, NYC), and Salami (Fennel Pollen, Molé; Elevation Meats, CO).

Other items include a variety of local Cracker Bread (Tala Bakery), Black Truffle Butter, Honeycomb, Seasonal Jam (Heartquist Hollow, local), Dried Fruits (apricots or peaches, bananas, cherries, figs), Nuts (almonds, pistachios), Single Source Chocolate (Zak's Chocolate, Scottsdale)

(Serves 2-4 people)

(*limited time offering; a $55+/value)

