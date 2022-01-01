Phoenix bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Phoenix
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taphouse Kitchen
3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Baby Iceberg Wedge
|$11.00
Cucumber ribbons, Shaft's blue cheese, oven-roasted tomato,
balsamic grilled red onion, Nueske bacon, blue cheese dressing
|That Great Salad
|$12.00
Avocado, grapefruit, mango, mixed baby greens, chicory, radicchio, toasted macadamia nuts, ricotta salata, lemon-poppyseed dressing
Marinated Skirt Steak +3 | Shrimp +2 | Chicken +2
Ahi or Blackened Cod +2
|Royale W/Cheese
|$14.00
Proprietary burger blend of Brisket, chuck & shortrib beef patty, Merica Coalition, pickle, shaved iceberg, vine-ripened tomato, Kitchen sauce, toasted brioche bun
BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS
Crescent Ballroom
308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Elote
|$6.00
Roasted corn off the cob mixed with chipotle aioli. Topped with cotija cheese, drizzle of tapatio, and lime.
|The Numero Uno
|$11.00
Grande bean, cheese, and rice burrito topped with our house made verde enchilada sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cotija cheese, cilantro and radish
|Chips and Salsa
|$3.00
Tortilla chips served with house tomatillo and chile de arbol salsa.
TACOS • SALADS
Taco Guild
546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Green Chile Queso
|$9.00
Fire roasted green chiles, cheese blend
|Chicken Tinga Taco
|$6.50
Achiote chicken, cotija, onions, cilantro, pepitas
|Chipotle Cherry Steak Taco
|$7.50
Blue cheese, onion poblano straws and chipotle aioli
Luckys
817 N. 2nd Street, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Gyro
|$12.00
Seasoned lamb on pita with tahini spread, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion and vegan tzatziki. Served with a side of tots and our house sauce.
|Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
Swiss, cheddar, and Monterey jack on Texas toast. Add a protein for additional yum. Served with a side of tots and house sauce.
|Tikka Fries
|$9.00
Crispy fries topped with tikka masala sauce, pickled cabbage, yogurt drizzle, and cilantro.
Garden Bar PHX
822 N 6th Ave, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Grazing Box #1
|$40.00
This is "Grazing Box #1," our first offering designed as a companion piece for our Cocktail Kits. (*)
DESCRIPTION:
Award-winning cheeses and cured meats, along with a variety of sweet & savory companions.
Cheeses include Barely Buzzed (cow milk; Beehive Cheese Co, UT), Seascape (cow & goat milk; Central Coast Creamery, CA), Maia (cow milk; Briar Rose Creamer, OR), and Fromage Blanc (cow milk; Cowgirl Creamery, CA).
Cured meats include Saucisson Pork uncured and Jambon De Bayonne (D'Artagnan, NYC), and Salami (Fennel Pollen, Molé; Elevation Meats, CO).
Other items include a variety of local Cracker Bread (Tala Bakery), Black Truffle Butter, Honeycomb, Seasonal Jam (Heartquist Hollow, local), Dried Fruits (apricots or peaches, bananas, cherries, figs), Nuts (almonds, pistachios), Single Source Chocolate (Zak's Chocolate, Scottsdale)
(Serves 2-4 people)
(*limited time offering; a $55+/value)
|Plush Port Punch Kit
|$39.00
Our house punch. Great for festive gatherings and at-home entertaining. Made with port wine, cachaça, lemon, sugar. (A beautiful translucent pink port punch.)
Simply pour over ice or in a punch bowl.
Garnish pack includes: rose buds, grated nutmeg and dried orange wheels)
Servings: 3-5 (depending on serving size) / ~ $8 / cocktail
|Chai Rye Old Fashioned Kit
|$65.00
A spiced wintery version of the Classic Old Fashioned made with chai tea and sarsaparilla. Kit comes with a 375ml Knob Creek Rye whiskey, 16 oz Chai Rye Old Fashioned Mix, mini bottle of Figgy Pudding Bitters (AZ Bitters Lab), and garnish pack of cinnamon sugar apple chips.
Makes 8 servings (~$8/ cocktail)
Cost: $65 (~$8 / cocktail)
Postino Arcadia
3939 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Meatballs & Goat Cheese
|$11.50
House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives
|OMG Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
|Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$11.50
Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.
Dapper & Stout Uptown
100 E Camelback Rd #150, Phoenix
|Popular items
|ICED MACCHIATO
|$6.21
|COLD BREWED
|$4.86
|ICED COFFEE
|$4.05
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Dilla Libre Uno
1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix
|Popular items
|All Thai'd Up
|$13.00
|Chupacabra
|$14.50
|Charred Tomato Salsa
|$0.75
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Lookout Tavern
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Philly Sandwich
|$14.50
shaved prime • grilled onion and
peppers • queso
|Extra Ranch 3.25 oz
|$0.50
Extra side of ranch dressing. 3.25oz
|12 Boneless Wings
|$17.99
12 boneless breaded wings, choice of up to 2 sauces or dry rubs
Goldwater's
2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Breakfast Buritto
|$8.00
Green chile pork, cheese, and two eggs
|Classic Egg Sandwich
|$8.00
Two eggs, cheddar cheese, and applewood smoked bacon served on a brioche bun
|Sw Chopped Salad
|$12.00
eggs, arugula, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, roasted corn, jicama, avocado, cucumber, and bacon tossed with poblano dressing
Match Market
1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Teriyaki Bowl
|$12.00
broccoli, carrots, peppers, white rice, sesame seeds, charred green onions, lime teriyaki sauce
|Buddah Bowl
|$12.00
sweet potatoes, asparagus, marinated tomatoes, micro greens & black rice salad, vegan walnut pesto
|Nutrition Bowl
|$12.00
cauliflower rice, charred lemon, cabbage, heirloom tomato, broccoli, pickled shallot, corn
PIZZA
Little O's
521 w McDowell, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Little O's Burger (togo)
|$10.00
4 oz burger patty, King's Hawaiian bun, cheddar cheese, OHSO sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce
|Kale Rustico Salad (togo)
|$13.50
chopped kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, shaved cauliflower, crispy prosciutto, pecorino cheese, herbed crostini, lemon tahini dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sip Coffee & Beer Garage
3620 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Coffee and Oat
|$7.30
|OG Breakfast Burrito
|$11.29
Chez Gregory
719 E. Roosevelt St, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Hoisin Ribs
|$17.00
Hoisin Baby Back Ribs, Pineapple Slaw,
Served with Coconut Rice or House Fries
Comicx Restaurant Bar & Store
21001 N Tatum Blvrd 95, Phoenix
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits
4921 E Ray Rd. #103, Phoenix
Papi Gordos
3623 E Indian School Rd, Phoeniz
|Popular items
|Churros & Gordos Doughnuts
|$10.00
doughnut holes, cinnamon sugar, dulce de leche,
cajeta served ala mode
|Quesadilla 2021
|$13.00
homemade flour & corn tortillas, queso asadero, queso
oaxaca, wild mushrooms and roasted poblanos, salsa
verde chimichurri, watermelon radishes, micro cilantro
greens, chile de arbol salsa, crema oaxaca
|Surf & Turf Baja Burrito
|$17.00
peppers, onions, chipotle shrimp, carne asada, spanish
rice, chipotle aioli, cabbage slaw, chile de arbol salsa,
and guacamole
Pomo Pizzeria
2502 East Camelback Road, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$13.95
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, basil
|Burratella
|$19.95
mozzarella, burrata, hot soppressata, chili threads, honey drizzle, basil
|Capricciosa
|$16.95
prosciutto cotto, artichoke, cremini mushroom, gaeta olives, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crown Public House
333 E Jefferson St., Phoenix
PHX
3 S 2nd Street, Phoenix
|Popular items
|AZ Wedge
|$12.00
crisp iceberg lettuce, blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, baby heirloom tomatoes, crispy applewood bacon, chives
|Classic ChzBurger
|$14.00
angus patty, iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, american cheese, ainsworth sauce, brioche bun
|6 Wings
|$14.00
tossed with your choice of chipotle bbq, lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, hot, honey hot, or mild || served with ranch or top-shelf bleu cheese
Valley Bar
130 N CENTRAL AVE. BASEMENT, PHOENIX
Don Woods' Say When
400 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix
36 Below
3620 E. Indian School Rd, Phoenix
Across the Pond
4236 N Central Ave Ste 101,, Phoenix
Kitty's
2836 N 36th St, Phoenix
- 2