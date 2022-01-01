Phoenix breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Phoenix
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Welcome Diner
929 E Pierce Street, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Welcome Burger
|$10.00
3oz Niman Ranch patty, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli*, ketchup, mustard and b&b pickles on a potato bun with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle
|Bumblebee
|$13.00
built on a fresh baked biscuit, crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast, house beer mustard, local honey and b&b pickles with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle
|The Animal (V)
|$14.00
4oz beyond meat patty, thousand island, grilled onions, arugula and tomato on a potato bun with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle
Zookz
100 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|No 20
|$10.80
Thinly sliced Turkey, crisp bacon, fresh avocado and tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, zookz Sweet Heat Mustard Sauce
|No 15
|$10.80
turkey, feta, parmesan, tomatoes, fresh basil, sliced cucumbers, shaved red onions, shredded lettuce, zookz lemon aioli sauce
|Teas and Botanicals
|$2.25
All un-sweetened. Teas are caffinated. Botanicals are made without tea leaves and are not caffinated.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taphouse Kitchen
3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Baby Iceberg Wedge
|$11.00
Cucumber ribbons, Shaft's blue cheese, oven-roasted tomato,
balsamic grilled red onion, Nueske bacon, blue cheese dressing
|That Great Salad
|$12.00
Avocado, grapefruit, mango, mixed baby greens, chicory, radicchio, toasted macadamia nuts, ricotta salata, lemon-poppyseed dressing
Marinated Skirt Steak +3 | Shrimp +2 | Chicken +2
Ahi or Blackened Cod +2
|Royale W/Cheese
|$14.00
Proprietary burger blend of Brisket, chuck & shortrib beef patty, Merica Coalition, pickle, shaved iceberg, vine-ripened tomato, Kitchen sauce, toasted brioche bun
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • DONUTS
Desert Donuts
3134 W Carefree Hwy, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Oreo
|$2.75
Just like the cookie. Dipped in Chocolate icing and topped with Oreo and white drizzle.
|Chocolate Coma
|$3.50
Chocolate lovers delight!! Dipped in chocolate icing then topped with shocolate kisses and chocolate sprinkles.
|Beast
|$3.50
The beast is the king of all savory donuts. Dipped in maple icing and topped with bacon. Coated with cinnamon sugar on the bottom and topped with hot sauce. Its magically delicious.
FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
|Two Egg Breakfast
|$11.00
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, choice of toast
|Corned Beef Hash
|$13.00
2 any style eggs , diced vienna corned beef with potato and onion, and a choice of toast
The Kolache Cafe
4302 E Ray Rd., Phoenix
|Popular items
|Italian Sausage & Gravy
|$2.98
Italian Sausage & Gravy! Simply Amazing!
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese
|$2.98
This is a breakfast classic stuffed into a freshly baked kolache. This is a perfect combination of sausage, egg and cheddar cheese. This is a must try! This is perfect for people on the go, early morning meetings, sporting events, family gatherings or simply eat them in your car. You will keep coming back fro more.
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$2.98
This is a breakfast classic stuffed into a freshly baked kolache. A perfect combination of bacon, egg and cheddar cheese. This is a must try! Perfect for people on the go, early morning meetings, sporting events and family events. You will keep coming back for more.
Postino Arcadia
3939 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Meatballs & Goat Cheese
|$11.50
House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives
|OMG Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
|Brussels Sprouts Salad
|$11.50
Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.
FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Two Egg Breakfast
|$11.00
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, choice of toast
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Fair Trade Cafe
1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Copper Citrus (was orange fusion)
|$7.00
Orange juice, pineapple, strawberry, mango and carrots.
|Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.25
Egg, iberrico spanish chorizo, lettuce, tomato, aioli and pickled onion on a buttery croissant.
|Finikera Fresca (was pineapple of my eye)
|$7.00
Organic lemonade, lime, fresh ginger, spinach, pineapple and apple.
Dapper & Stout Uptown
100 E Camelback Rd #150, Phoenix
|Popular items
|ICED MACCHIATO
|$6.21
|COLD BREWED
|$4.86
|ICED COFFEE
|$4.05
Goldwater's
2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Breakfast Buritto
|$8.00
Green chile pork, cheese, and two eggs
|Classic Egg Sandwich
|$8.00
Two eggs, cheddar cheese, and applewood smoked bacon served on a brioche bun
|Sw Chopped Salad
|$12.00
eggs, arugula, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, roasted corn, jicama, avocado, cucumber, and bacon tossed with poblano dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
|Two Egg Breakfast
|$11.00
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, choice of toast
|Yogurt + Quinoa
|$9.00
greek yogurt, quinoa crunch, seasonal fruit, agave nectar
Breakfast Kitchen Bar
21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX
|Popular items
|Blueberry French Toast
|$14.25
2 challah slices / ricotta cheese / raspberry preserve / berries / candied pecans / powdered sugar / honey ricotta whip / homemade blueberry sauce
|Burrito Bowl
|$14.75
scrambled eggs / bacon / roasted potatoes / cheddar cheese / black bean relish / avocado relish / chorizo / ranchero sauce / tomatoes / green onions / cotija cheese / pico de gallo / avocado crema / tortilla strips
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$14.50
3 scrambled eggs / flour tortillas / bacon / onions / cheddar cheese / avocado relish / black bean relish / pico de gallo / cilantro / avocado crema / cotija cheese
PIZZA
Little O's
521 w McDowell, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Little O's Burger (togo)
|$10.00
4 oz burger patty, King's Hawaiian bun, cheddar cheese, OHSO sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce
|Kale Rustico Salad (togo)
|$13.50
chopped kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, shaved cauliflower, crispy prosciutto, pecorino cheese, herbed crostini, lemon tahini dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sip Coffee & Beer Garage
3620 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Coffee and Oat
|$7.30
|OG Breakfast Burrito
|$11.29
Rosita's Place
2310 E Mcdowell Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Menudo White
|$8.00
|Extra Salsa
|$1.50
|Menudo Red
|$8.50
PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Wildflower
3400 E. Sky Harbor Boulevard, Phoenix
