Phoenix breakfast spots you'll love

Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Phoenix

Welcome Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Welcome Diner

929 E Pierce Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Welcome Burger$10.00
3oz Niman Ranch patty, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli*, ketchup, mustard and b&b pickles on a potato bun with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle
Bumblebee$13.00
built on a fresh baked biscuit, crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast, house beer mustard, local honey and b&b pickles with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle
The Animal (V)$14.00
4oz beyond meat patty, thousand island, grilled onions, arugula and tomato on a potato bun with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle
More about Welcome Diner
Consumer pic

 

Zookz

100 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
No 20$10.80
Thinly sliced Turkey, crisp bacon, fresh avocado and tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, zookz Sweet Heat Mustard Sauce
No 15$10.80
turkey, feta, parmesan, tomatoes, fresh basil, sliced cucumbers, shaved red onions, shredded lettuce, zookz lemon aioli sauce
Teas and Botanicals$2.25
All un-sweetened. Teas are caffinated. Botanicals are made without tea leaves and are not caffinated.
More about Zookz
Taphouse Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taphouse Kitchen

3131 E Shea Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (759 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baby Iceberg Wedge$11.00
Cucumber ribbons, Shaft's blue cheese, oven-roasted tomato,
balsamic grilled red onion, Nueske bacon, blue cheese dressing
That Great Salad$12.00
Avocado, grapefruit, mango, mixed baby greens, chicory, radicchio, toasted macadamia nuts, ricotta salata, lemon-poppyseed dressing
Marinated Skirt Steak +3 | Shrimp +2 | Chicken +2
Ahi or Blackened Cod +2
Royale W/Cheese$14.00
Proprietary burger blend of Brisket, chuck & shortrib beef patty, Merica Coalition, pickle, shaved iceberg, vine-ripened tomato, Kitchen sauce, toasted brioche bun
More about Taphouse Kitchen
Desert Donuts image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • DONUTS

Desert Donuts

3134 W Carefree Hwy, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (415 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Oreo$2.75
Just like the cookie. Dipped in Chocolate icing and topped with Oreo and white drizzle.
Chocolate Coma$3.50
Chocolate lovers delight!! Dipped in chocolate icing then topped with shocolate kisses and chocolate sprinkles.
Beast$3.50
The beast is the king of all savory donuts. Dipped in maple icing and topped with bacon. Coated with cinnamon sugar on the bottom and topped with hot sauce. Its magically delicious.
More about Desert Donuts
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix

Avg 3.7 (2054 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
Two Egg Breakfast$11.00
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, choice of toast
Corned Beef Hash$13.00
2 any style eggs , diced vienna corned beef with potato and onion, and a choice of toast
More about Over Easy
The Kolache Cafe image

 

The Kolache Cafe

4302 E Ray Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Italian Sausage & Gravy$2.98
Italian Sausage & Gravy! Simply Amazing!
Sausage, Egg & Cheese$2.98
This is a breakfast classic stuffed into a freshly baked kolache. This is a perfect combination of sausage, egg and cheddar cheese. This is a must try! This is perfect for people on the go, early morning meetings, sporting events, family gatherings or simply eat them in your car. You will keep coming back fro more.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$2.98
This is a breakfast classic stuffed into a freshly baked kolache. A perfect combination of bacon, egg and cheddar cheese. This is a must try! Perfect for people on the go, early morning meetings, sporting events and family events. You will keep coming back for more.
More about The Kolache Cafe
Postino Arcadia image

 

Postino Arcadia

3939 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Meatballs & Goat Cheese$11.50
House meatballs, pomodoro, goat cheese, chives
OMG Grilled Cheese$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
Brussels Sprouts Salad$11.50
Kale, romaine, Brussels sprouts, manchego, spicy marcona almonds, bacon, dried cherries with lemon manchego dressing. *All dressings will be served on the side.
More about Postino Arcadia
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Two Egg Breakfast$11.00
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, choice of toast
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
More about Over Easy
Fair Trade Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Fair Trade Cafe

1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1416 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Copper Citrus (was orange fusion)$7.00
Orange juice, pineapple, strawberry, mango and carrots.
Chorizo Breakfast Sandwich$7.25
Egg, iberrico spanish chorizo, lettuce, tomato, aioli and pickled onion on a buttery croissant.
Finikera Fresca (was pineapple of my eye)$7.00
Organic lemonade, lime, fresh ginger, spinach, pineapple and apple.
More about Fair Trade Cafe
Dapper & Stout Uptown image

 

Dapper & Stout Uptown

100 E Camelback Rd #150, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
ICED MACCHIATO$6.21
COLD BREWED$4.86
ICED COFFEE$4.05
More about Dapper & Stout Uptown
Goldwater's image

 

Goldwater's

2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Buritto$8.00
Green chile pork, cheese, and two eggs
Classic Egg Sandwich$8.00
Two eggs, cheddar cheese, and applewood smoked bacon served on a brioche bun
Sw Chopped Salad$12.00
eggs, arugula, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, roasted corn, jicama, avocado, cucumber, and bacon tossed with poblano dressing
More about Goldwater's
Over Easy image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
Two Egg Breakfast$11.00
eggs any style, hash browns, bacon, choice of toast
Yogurt + Quinoa$9.00
greek yogurt, quinoa crunch, seasonal fruit, agave nectar
More about Over Easy
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image

 

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blueberry French Toast$14.25
2 challah slices / ricotta cheese / raspberry preserve / berries / candied pecans / powdered sugar / honey ricotta whip / homemade blueberry sauce
Burrito Bowl$14.75
scrambled eggs / bacon / roasted potatoes / cheddar cheese / black bean relish / avocado relish / chorizo / ranchero sauce / tomatoes / green onions / cotija cheese / pico de gallo / avocado crema / tortilla strips
Breakfast Quesadilla$14.50
3 scrambled eggs / flour tortillas / bacon / onions / cheddar cheese / avocado relish / black bean relish / pico de gallo / cilantro / avocado crema / cotija cheese
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar
Little O's image

PIZZA

Little O's

521 w McDowell, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Little O's Burger (togo)$10.00
4 oz burger patty, King's Hawaiian bun, cheddar cheese, OHSO sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce
Kale Rustico Salad (togo)$13.50
chopped kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, shaved cauliflower, crispy prosciutto, pecorino cheese, herbed crostini, lemon tahini dressing
More about Little O's
Sip Coffee & Beer Garage image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sip Coffee & Beer Garage

3620 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4 (385 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coffee and Oat$7.30
OG Breakfast Burrito$11.29
More about Sip Coffee & Beer Garage
The Joy Bus Diner image

 

The Joy Bus Diner

3375 E Shea Blvd C-1, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Joy Bus Diner
Centrico image

 

Centrico

202 N Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Centrico
Banner pic

 

Rosita's Place

2310 E Mcdowell Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Menudo White$8.00
Extra Salsa$1.50
Menudo Red$8.50
More about Rosita's Place
5 & Diner - N. 16th St image

 

5 & Diner - N. 16th St

5220 N 16th st, Phoenix

No reviews yet
More about 5 & Diner - N. 16th St
Wildflower image

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Wildflower

2805 W. Agua Fria Freeway, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (809 reviews)
More about Wildflower

