Phoenix Mexican restaurants you'll love

Phoenix restaurants
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Phoenix

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe image

 

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe

3202 S 40th St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Machaca (Shredded Beef) Taco$3.49
One hard or soft shell taco filled with machaca (shredded beef), topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Ground Beef Taco$3.49
One hard or soft shell taco filled with ground beef, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
#5. Bean Burrito, Taco, Enchilada$10.99
Consumer pic

TACOS

Taqueria El Fundador

3245 W Van Buren St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Asada Taco$2.50
Asada Burrito$9.25
Pollo Taco$2.50
Crescent Ballroom image

BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS

Crescent Ballroom

308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Taco$4.75
Blackened shrimp with jalapeno crema slaw, pico de gallo, and cilantro.
Pacific Chicken Taco$3.25
Marinated chicken breast with jalapeno crema slaw, cilantro, pico de gallo, and chile de arbol salsa.
Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.00
Refried pinto beans with cheddar and Oaxaca cheese in a flour tortilla
Taco Guild image

TACOS • SALADS

Taco Guild

546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (8519 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tinga Taco$6.00
Achiote chicken, cotija, onions, cilantro, pepitas
Green Chile Queso$8.00
Fire roasted green chiles, cheese blend
Quesadilla$10.00
Large flour tortilla with Oaxacan cheese blend served with sour cream and pico de gallo
La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana

3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Street Tacos (3)$11.95
Juanas Burrito$9.95
Carne Asada French Fries$9.95
The Original La Canasta image

 

The Original La Canasta

723 S 7TH AVE, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Taco$3.49
One hard or soft shell taco filled with chicken, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Taco Combo$12.99
Two delicious soft or hard shell tacos with your choice of ground beef, machaca (shredded beef), carne asada, fish (cod) or chicken, served with rice and beans.
Machaca (Shredded Beef) Taco$3.49
One hard or soft shell taco filled with machaca (shredded beef), topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Dilla Libre Uno image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Dilla Libre Uno

1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chupacabra$14.50
California Dilla$16.25
All Thai'd Up$13.00
Los Dos Molinos image

SALADS

Los Dos Molinos

1044 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (2226 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
App Guac$10.00
Chile Plate$16.00
Roast Tostada and Taco Dinner$16.00
The Bread and Honey House image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Bread and Honey House

4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Big Quesadilla$10.00
Big flour Tortilla toasted to a crispy perfection with melted 5 cheese cheese blend folded, with roasted chicken and sides of guacamole, crema and roasted salsa.
Chilaquiles$10.50
(Simple but yet so complicated to explain the flavor).
Fried corn tortillas chips Sauteed with a fresh guajillo and pasilla salsa topped with crema fresca, Queso cotija, chopped onions, and cilantro with one egg cooked your way (Don't forget to add protein for additional price) only allowed modifications that appear online are available.
The Burger$12.00
Angus ground beef on a challah sesame seed bun over a bed of spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, onions, melted American cheese and mayo. Served with French fries. (Don’t forget to Add Bacon)
Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN image

TACOS

Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN

5538 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
ELOTE$8.00
Shaved Grilled Corn + Chipotle Aioli + Cotija Cheese + Ancho Chile Dust + Lime
CHICKEN TAQUITOS$12.00
Hand Crafted Chicken Taquitos + Chipotle Aioli + Avocado Crema + Pico + Lettuce + Cotija Cheese
SALSA TRIO$5.00
Roasted Tomato + Pineapple Habanero + Charred Tomatillo + House Made Chips
The Bread and Honey House image

 

The Bread and Honey House

4801 E Indian School, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
French Toast$10.00
3 half slices of thick Texas Brioche toast dipped into a rich creamy batter with hazelnut and vanilla flavor. Topped with berries and whip cream and caramel sauce. Served with a side of syrup.
Carnitas Omelette$11.00
Open face omelette with lots of carnitas and mix cheese. Topped off with guacamole crema fresca and cilantro. Served with roasted potatoes.
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Big flour Tortilla toasted to a crispy perfection with melted 5 cheese cheese blend folded, with roasted chicken and sides of guacamole, crema and roasted salsa.
Barrio Queen image

 

Barrio Queen

21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (7013 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tacos At Home$55.00
Your choice of 2 Taco proteins and 2 Sides!
Includes 4 Churros | 1/2lb each of (2) Taco Protein | 12 Homemade Corn Tortillas | 16oz each of (2) Sides | 1 Large bag of chips & 12oz salsa | Taco Toppings: Cabbage, Pickled Onion, Onion & Cilantro, Pico De Gallo,
Queso Fresco, Taco Salsa, Limes. (Serves 2-4)
Authentic Quesadillas$8.00
Traditional Sonoran style quesadillas filled with Oaxaca cheese, folded and grilled. Served with avocado crema and roasted salsa.
Albondingas Bowl$10.00
Traditional Mexican meatball soup with carrots and potatoes.
Served with 3 warm tortillas.
America's Taco Shop image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

America's Taco Shop

2041 North 7th Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (3511 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bean & Cheese Terry's Way Burrito$4.99
12" or 14" flour tortilla with America's homemade beans (no lard), monterey jack cheese and diced onions and Tapatio. Served with fire-roasted tomato salsa.
Originales Carne Asada Burrito$7.99
12" or 14" flour tortilla with carne asada, caramelized onions, pico de gallo & guacamole. Served with fire-roasted tomato salsa.
The Golden Margarita image

 

The Golden Margarita

330 E Roosevelt Street, Phoenix

Avg 3.7 (203 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Los Cuatro Nietos

701 E Mohave st, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Joyride image

 

Joyride

5202 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
