Phoenix Mexican restaurants you'll love

More about La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
3202 S 40th St, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Machaca (Shredded Beef) Taco
|$3.49
One hard or soft shell taco filled with machaca (shredded beef), topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
|Ground Beef Taco
|$3.49
One hard or soft shell taco filled with ground beef, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
|#5. Bean Burrito, Taco, Enchilada
|$10.99
More about Taqueria El Fundador
TACOS
Taqueria El Fundador
3245 W Van Buren St, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Asada Taco
|$2.50
|Asada Burrito
|$9.25
|Pollo Taco
|$2.50
More about Crescent Ballroom
BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS
Crescent Ballroom
308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.75
Blackened shrimp with jalapeno crema slaw, pico de gallo, and cilantro.
|Pacific Chicken Taco
|$3.25
Marinated chicken breast with jalapeno crema slaw, cilantro, pico de gallo, and chile de arbol salsa.
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$6.00
Refried pinto beans with cheddar and Oaxaca cheese in a flour tortilla
More about Taco Guild
TACOS • SALADS
Taco Guild
546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Chicken Tinga Taco
|$6.00
Achiote chicken, cotija, onions, cilantro, pepitas
|Green Chile Queso
|$8.00
Fire roasted green chiles, cheese blend
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Large flour tortilla with Oaxacan cheese blend served with sour cream and pico de gallo
More about La Casa de Juana
La Casa de Juana
3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Street Tacos (3)
|$11.95
|Juanas Burrito
|$9.95
|Carne Asada French Fries
|$9.95
More about The Original La Canasta
The Original La Canasta
723 S 7TH AVE, PHOENIX
|Popular items
|Chicken Taco
|$3.49
One hard or soft shell taco filled with chicken, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
|Taco Combo
|$12.99
Two delicious soft or hard shell tacos with your choice of ground beef, machaca (shredded beef), carne asada, fish (cod) or chicken, served with rice and beans.
|Machaca (Shredded Beef) Taco
|$3.49
One hard or soft shell taco filled with machaca (shredded beef), topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
More about Dilla Libre Uno
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Dilla Libre Uno
1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Chupacabra
|$14.50
|California Dilla
|$16.25
|All Thai'd Up
|$13.00
More about Los Dos Molinos
SALADS
Los Dos Molinos
1044 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix
|Popular items
|App Guac
|$10.00
|Chile Plate
|$16.00
|Roast Tostada and Taco Dinner
|$16.00
More about The Bread and Honey House
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Bread and Honey House
4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Big Quesadilla
|$10.00
Big flour Tortilla toasted to a crispy perfection with melted 5 cheese cheese blend folded, with roasted chicken and sides of guacamole, crema and roasted salsa.
|Chilaquiles
|$10.50
(Simple but yet so complicated to explain the flavor).
Fried corn tortillas chips Sauteed with a fresh guajillo and pasilla salsa topped with crema fresca, Queso cotija, chopped onions, and cilantro with one egg cooked your way (Don't forget to add protein for additional price) only allowed modifications that appear online are available.
|The Burger
|$12.00
Angus ground beef on a challah sesame seed bun over a bed of spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, onions, melted American cheese and mayo. Served with French fries. (Don’t forget to Add Bacon)
More about Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN
TACOS
Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar UPTOWN
5538 N 7th St, Phoenix
|Popular items
|ELOTE
|$8.00
Shaved Grilled Corn + Chipotle Aioli + Cotija Cheese + Ancho Chile Dust + Lime
|CHICKEN TAQUITOS
|$12.00
Hand Crafted Chicken Taquitos + Chipotle Aioli + Avocado Crema + Pico + Lettuce + Cotija Cheese
|SALSA TRIO
|$5.00
Roasted Tomato + Pineapple Habanero + Charred Tomatillo + House Made Chips
More about The Bread and Honey House
The Bread and Honey House
4801 E Indian School, Phoenix
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$10.00
3 half slices of thick Texas Brioche toast dipped into a rich creamy batter with hazelnut and vanilla flavor. Topped with berries and whip cream and caramel sauce. Served with a side of syrup.
|Carnitas Omelette
|$11.00
Open face omelette with lots of carnitas and mix cheese. Topped off with guacamole crema fresca and cilantro. Served with roasted potatoes.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
Big flour Tortilla toasted to a crispy perfection with melted 5 cheese cheese blend folded, with roasted chicken and sides of guacamole, crema and roasted salsa.
More about Barrio Queen
Barrio Queen
21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Tacos At Home
|$55.00
Your choice of 2 Taco proteins and 2 Sides!
Includes 4 Churros | 1/2lb each of (2) Taco Protein | 12 Homemade Corn Tortillas | 16oz each of (2) Sides | 1 Large bag of chips & 12oz salsa | Taco Toppings: Cabbage, Pickled Onion, Onion & Cilantro, Pico De Gallo,
Queso Fresco, Taco Salsa, Limes. (Serves 2-4)
|Authentic Quesadillas
|$8.00
Traditional Sonoran style quesadillas filled with Oaxaca cheese, folded and grilled. Served with avocado crema and roasted salsa.
|Albondingas Bowl
|$10.00
Traditional Mexican meatball soup with carrots and potatoes.
Served with 3 warm tortillas.
More about America's Taco Shop
TACOS • SANDWICHES
America's Taco Shop
2041 North 7th Street, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Bean & Cheese Terry's Way Burrito
|$4.99
12" or 14" flour tortilla with America's homemade beans (no lard), monterey jack cheese and diced onions and Tapatio. Served with fire-roasted tomato salsa.
|Originales Carne Asada Burrito
|$7.99
12" or 14" flour tortilla with carne asada, caramelized onions, pico de gallo & guacamole. Served with fire-roasted tomato salsa.
More about Joyride
Joyride
5202 North Central Avenue, Phoenix