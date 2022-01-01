Camelback East American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Camelback East
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix
Popular items
|Morning Bibimbap Bowl
|$10.75
Sauteed quinoa & kale atop sriracha served with 2 poached eggs and green onions
|Benny's Burrito
|$9.75
Scrambled eggs, with either bacon, sausage, or turkey.
|Phoenix Chopped
|$15.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ingo's Tasty Food
4502 N. 40th St., Phoenix
Popular items
|Paris Burger
|$9.75
grass fed beef, apple bbq sauce, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, dill pickle.
All burgers cooked medium unless otherwise specified.
|Kale & Quinoa Salad
|$10.00
Sunflower seeds, grapes, preserved lemon, red peppers, manchego, fresh parmesan
|White Fish Club Sandwich
|$10.25
Crispy loup de mer, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Vecina
3433 N 56th St, Phoenix
Popular items
|Tacos De Suadero
|$20.00
|Pork Belly Tacos
|$16.00
|Chips, Salsa & Guac Combo
|$16.00
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Bread and Honey House
4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix
Popular items
|Big Quesadilla
|$10.00
Big flour Tortilla toasted to a crispy perfection with melted 5 cheese cheese blend folded, with roasted chicken and sides of guacamole, crema and roasted salsa.
|Chilaquiles
|$10.50
(Simple but yet so complicated to explain the flavor).
Fried corn tortillas chips Sauteed with a fresh guajillo and pasilla salsa topped with crema fresca, Queso cotija, chopped onions, and cilantro with one egg cooked your way (Don't forget to add protein for additional price) only allowed modifications that appear online are available.
|The Burger
|$12.00
Angus ground beef on a challah sesame seed bun over a bed of spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, onions, melted American cheese and mayo. Served with French fries. (Don’t forget to Add Bacon)
The Bread and Honey House
4801 E Indian School, Phoenix
Popular items
|French Toast
|$10.00
3 half slices of thick Texas Brioche toast dipped into a rich creamy batter with hazelnut and vanilla flavor. Topped with berries and whip cream and caramel sauce. Served with a side of syrup.
|Carnitas Omelette
|$11.00
Open face omelette with lots of carnitas and mix cheese. Topped off with guacamole crema fresca and cilantro. Served with roasted potatoes.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
Big flour Tortilla toasted to a crispy perfection with melted 5 cheese cheese blend folded, with roasted chicken and sides of guacamole, crema and roasted salsa.