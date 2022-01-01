Camelback East American restaurants you'll love

Camelback East restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Camelback East

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Morning Bibimbap Bowl$10.75
Sauteed quinoa & kale atop sriracha served with 2 poached eggs and green onions
Benny's Burrito$9.75
Scrambled eggs, with either bacon, sausage, or turkey.
Phoenix Chopped$15.50
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
Ingo's Tasty Food image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ingo's Tasty Food

4502 N. 40th St., Phoenix

Avg 4.8 (1475 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Paris Burger$9.75
grass fed beef, apple bbq sauce, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, dill pickle.
All burgers cooked medium unless otherwise specified.
Kale & Quinoa Salad$10.00
Sunflower seeds, grapes, preserved lemon, red peppers, manchego, fresh parmesan
White Fish Club Sandwich$10.25
Crispy loup de mer, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle
More about Ingo's Tasty Food
Vecina image

 

Vecina

3433 N 56th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos De Suadero$20.00
Pork Belly Tacos$16.00
Chips, Salsa & Guac Combo$16.00
More about Vecina
The Bread and Honey House image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Bread and Honey House

4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Big Quesadilla$10.00
Big flour Tortilla toasted to a crispy perfection with melted 5 cheese cheese blend folded, with roasted chicken and sides of guacamole, crema and roasted salsa.
Chilaquiles$10.50
(Simple but yet so complicated to explain the flavor).
Fried corn tortillas chips Sauteed with a fresh guajillo and pasilla salsa topped with crema fresca, Queso cotija, chopped onions, and cilantro with one egg cooked your way (Don't forget to add protein for additional price) only allowed modifications that appear online are available.
The Burger$12.00
Angus ground beef on a challah sesame seed bun over a bed of spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, onions, melted American cheese and mayo. Served with French fries. (Don’t forget to Add Bacon)
More about The Bread and Honey House
The Bread and Honey House image

 

The Bread and Honey House

4801 E Indian School, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
French Toast$10.00
3 half slices of thick Texas Brioche toast dipped into a rich creamy batter with hazelnut and vanilla flavor. Topped with berries and whip cream and caramel sauce. Served with a side of syrup.
Carnitas Omelette$11.00
Open face omelette with lots of carnitas and mix cheese. Topped off with guacamole crema fresca and cilantro. Served with roasted potatoes.
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Big flour Tortilla toasted to a crispy perfection with melted 5 cheese cheese blend folded, with roasted chicken and sides of guacamole, crema and roasted salsa.
More about The Bread and Honey House
Restaurant banner

 

Orchard Tavern

7100 North 12th Street Building One, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Orchard Tavern

