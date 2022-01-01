Camelback East cafés you'll love
Over Easy
4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix
Popular items
Brioche French Toast
$11.00
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
Breakfast Sandwich
$11.00
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
California Chicken
$15.00
grilled chicken, pepperjack, caramelized onion, tomato, avocado, arugula, honey mustard, brioche bun
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sip Coffee & Beer Garage
3620 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
Popular items
Drip Coffee
$3.00
Avo Toast
$9.05
Garage Breakfast Sammie
$9.25
Breakfast Club
2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix
Popular items
Quick Start
$8.75
2 eggs | applewood bacon | fresh fruit | toast
Avocado Toast Side
$6.00
smashed avocado | cotija | grape tomatoes | choice of toast
Lean & Green
$12.00
egg white omelet | spinach | broccoli | mushrooms | onions | bell peppers | swiss | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit
SANDWICHES
Bertha's Cafe
3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
Popular items
Turkey
$9.45
Oven roasted turkey with avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, mixed greens, Pesto mayo, Havarti cheese, Bacon and caramelized red onions.
Chicken Pesto
$9.15
Sliced oven roasted chicken, lettuce, roasted red peppers and pesto mayo.
Roasted Veggie Panini
$9.45
Oven roasted seasonal veggies. Pesto mayo, arugula, roasted red peppers, and Havarti.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix
Popular items
Brioche French Toast
$11.00
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
California Omelette
$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
(2) Pancake
$7.00
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup