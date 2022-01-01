Camelback East cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Camelback East

Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix

Avg 3.7 (2054 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brioche French Toast$11.00
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
Breakfast Sandwich$11.00
2 fried eggs, chipotle aioli, bacon, american cheese, toasted english muffin, and a choice of potato
California Chicken$15.00
grilled chicken, pepperjack, caramelized onion, tomato, avocado, arugula, honey mustard, brioche bun
More about Over Easy
Sip Coffee & Beer Garage image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sip Coffee & Beer Garage

3620 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4 (385 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Drip Coffee$3.00
Avo Toast$9.05
Garage Breakfast Sammie$9.25
More about Sip Coffee & Beer Garage
Breakfast Club image

 

Breakfast Club

2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Quick Start$8.75
2 eggs | applewood bacon | fresh fruit | toast
Avocado Toast Side$6.00
smashed avocado | cotija | grape tomatoes | choice of toast
Lean & Green$12.00
egg white omelet | spinach | broccoli | mushrooms | onions | bell peppers | swiss | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit
More about Breakfast Club
Bertha's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bertha's Cafe

3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey$9.45
Oven roasted turkey with avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, mixed greens, Pesto mayo, Havarti cheese, Bacon and caramelized red onions.
Chicken Pesto$9.15
Sliced oven roasted chicken, lettuce, roasted red peppers and pesto mayo.
Roasted Veggie Panini$9.45
Oven roasted seasonal veggies. Pesto mayo, arugula, roasted red peppers, and Havarti.
More about Bertha's Cafe
Over Easy image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brioche French Toast$11.00
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
California Omelette$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
(2) Pancake$7.00
Fluffy Buttermilk Pancake served with butter and maple syrup
More about Over Easy

