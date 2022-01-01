Camelback East Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Camelback East

Dilla Libre Uno image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Dilla Libre Uno

1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chupacabra$14.50
California Dilla$16.25
All Thai'd Up$13.00
More about Dilla Libre Uno
Los Dos Molinos image

SALADS

Los Dos Molinos

1044 E. Camelback Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (2226 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
App Guac$10.00
Chile Plate$16.00
Roast Tostada and Taco Dinner$16.00
More about Los Dos Molinos
The Bread and Honey House image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Bread and Honey House

4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Big Quesadilla$10.00
Big flour Tortilla toasted to a crispy perfection with melted 5 cheese cheese blend folded, with roasted chicken and sides of guacamole, crema and roasted salsa.
Chilaquiles$10.50
(Simple but yet so complicated to explain the flavor).
Fried corn tortillas chips Sauteed with a fresh guajillo and pasilla salsa topped with crema fresca, Queso cotija, chopped onions, and cilantro with one egg cooked your way (Don't forget to add protein for additional price) only allowed modifications that appear online are available.
The Burger$12.00
Angus ground beef on a challah sesame seed bun over a bed of spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, onions, melted American cheese and mayo. Served with French fries. (Don’t forget to Add Bacon)
More about The Bread and Honey House
The Bread and Honey House image

 

The Bread and Honey House

4801 E Indian School, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
French Toast$10.00
3 half slices of thick Texas Brioche toast dipped into a rich creamy batter with hazelnut and vanilla flavor. Topped with berries and whip cream and caramel sauce. Served with a side of syrup.
Carnitas Omelette$11.00
Open face omelette with lots of carnitas and mix cheese. Topped off with guacamole crema fresca and cilantro. Served with roasted potatoes.
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Big flour Tortilla toasted to a crispy perfection with melted 5 cheese cheese blend folded, with roasted chicken and sides of guacamole, crema and roasted salsa.
More about The Bread and Honey House

