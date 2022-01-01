Avocado toast in Camelback East

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Bread and Honey House

4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$10.00
Toasted piece of Mediterra multi grain bread, Smothered with one whole California smashed avocado season with just salt and pepper. Topped with cotija cheese, roma tomatoes, micro greens and finished with an egg cooked your choice. Served with oven roasted potatoes.
More about The Bread and Honey House

