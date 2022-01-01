Burritos in Camelback East

Go
Camelback East restaurants
Toast

Camelback East restaurants that serve burritos

Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix

Avg 3.7 (2054 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
More about Over Easy
OG Breakfast Burrito image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sip Coffee & Beer Garage

3620 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4 (385 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
OG Breakfast Burrito$10.25
More about Sip Coffee & Beer Garage
Benny's Burrito image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Benny's Burrito$9.75
Scrambled eggs, with either bacon, sausage, or turkey.
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
Dilla Libre Uno image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Dilla Libre Uno

1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
California Burrito$16.25
More about Dilla Libre Uno
Goldwater's image

 

Goldwater's

2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Burrito$8.00
Kale, sweet potatoes, avocado, oven roasted tomatoes, and spicy chickpeas
More about Goldwater's
BMB (Build My Own Burrito) image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Bread and Honey House

4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BMB (Build My Own Burrito)$8.00
(Image Disclaimer Avocado is an add on)
4 scrambled eggs sauteed with Choice of protein oven roasted potatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with fire roasted salsa.
(Add Avocado 2$)
More about The Bread and Honey House
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Breakfast Club

2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$12.75
scrambled eggs | chorizo | black beans | pico de gallo | pepper jack | whole wheat tortilla | house hot sauce | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit -add pork green chile 14.75 | queso $14 | monster style $14.75
More about Breakfast Club
BMB (Build My Own Burrito) image

 

The Bread and Honey House

4801 E Indian School, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BMB (Build My Own Burrito)$8.00
(Image Disclaimer Avocado is an add on)
4 scrambled eggs sauteed with Choice of protein oven roasted potatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with fire roasted salsa.
(Add Avocado 2$)
More about The Bread and Honey House
Over Easy image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
More about Over Easy

Browse other tasty dishes in Camelback East

Paninis

Chili

Kale Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Chai Lattes

Chips And Salsa

Cake

Ceviche

Map

More near Camelback East to explore

Central City

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Desert Ridge

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston