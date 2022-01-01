Burritos in Camelback East
Camelback East restaurants that serve burritos
FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sip Coffee & Beer Garage
3620 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|OG Breakfast Burrito
|$10.25
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix
|Benny's Burrito
|$9.75
Scrambled eggs, with either bacon, sausage, or turkey.
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Dilla Libre Uno
1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix
|California Burrito
|$16.25
Goldwater's
2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40, Phoenix
|Vegan Burrito
|$8.00
Kale, sweet potatoes, avocado, oven roasted tomatoes, and spicy chickpeas
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Bread and Honey House
4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix
|BMB (Build My Own Burrito)
|$8.00
(Image Disclaimer Avocado is an add on)
4 scrambled eggs sauteed with Choice of protein oven roasted potatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with fire roasted salsa.
(Add Avocado 2$)
Breakfast Club
2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.75
scrambled eggs | chorizo | black beans | pico de gallo | pepper jack | whole wheat tortilla | house hot sauce | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit -add pork green chile 14.75 | queso $14 | monster style $14.75
