Cake in Camelback East

More about Buck &Rider
Buck &Rider
4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix
|Fresh Blue Crab Cakes
|$45.00
jumbo lump crab NO FILLERS! pommery mustard sauce, farmers market vegetable
More about LGO Cake Shop
LGO Cake Shop
4410 North 40th Street, Phoenix
|Vanilla Vanilla Cake
Yellow cake, white chocolate vanilla buttercream, sprinkles
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
|Celebration Cake
Chocolate cake, vanilla white chocolate buttercream, nonpareils around the outside, colorful macarons
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
|Vanilla Sprinkle Cake
Yellow cake with rainbow sprinkles baked into the batter, white chocolate vanilla buttercream, fully covered in rainbow sprinkles
9" Cake requires 3 day notice