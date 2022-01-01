Cake in Camelback East

Buck &Rider image

 

Buck &Rider

4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Blue Crab Cakes$45.00
jumbo lump crab NO FILLERS! pommery mustard sauce, farmers market vegetable
More about Buck &Rider
Item pic

 

LGO Cake Shop

4410 North 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vanilla Vanilla Cake
Yellow cake, white chocolate vanilla buttercream, sprinkles
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
Celebration Cake
Chocolate cake, vanilla white chocolate buttercream, nonpareils around the outside, colorful macarons
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
Vanilla Sprinkle Cake
Yellow cake with rainbow sprinkles baked into the batter, white chocolate vanilla buttercream, fully covered in rainbow sprinkles
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
More about LGO Cake Shop

