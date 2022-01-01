Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Caramel apple pies in
Camelback East
/
Phoenix
/
Camelback East
/
Caramel Apple Pies
Camelback East restaurants that serve caramel apple pies
LGO Cake Shop
4410 North 40th Street, Phoenix
No reviews yet
11" Salted Caramel Apple Pie - 22nd- Thanksgiving Only
$50.00
flaky crust, roasted apples, cinnamon crumble, salted caramel
More about LGO Cake Shop
LGO Grocery
4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix
No reviews yet
Salted Caramel Apple Pie Slice
$6.50
More about LGO Grocery
