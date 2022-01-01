Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Camelback East

Camelback East restaurants
Camelback East restaurants that serve chicken soup

Item pic

 

Eat Up Drive In

4001 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Veggie Soup$0.00
Celery, carrot, onion, cremini, potato
More about Eat Up Drive In
Bertha's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bertha's Cafe

3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
8oz Chicken Noodle Soup$4.25
16Oz Chicken Noodle Soup$7.00
More about Bertha's Cafe

