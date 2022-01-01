Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken soup in
Camelback East
/
Phoenix
/
Camelback East
/
Chicken Soup
Camelback East restaurants that serve chicken soup
Eat Up Drive In
4001 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix
No reviews yet
Chicken & Veggie Soup
$0.00
Celery, carrot, onion, cremini, potato
More about Eat Up Drive In
SANDWICHES
Bertha's Cafe
3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
Avg 4.7
(1163 reviews)
8oz Chicken Noodle Soup
$4.25
16Oz Chicken Noodle Soup
$7.00
More about Bertha's Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Camelback East
Pancakes
Burritos
Paninis
Lasagna
Cookies
Huevos Rancheros
Shrimp Rolls
Tuna Salad
More near Camelback East to explore
Central City
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Roosevelt Row Arts District
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Ahwatukee Foothills
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Deer Valley
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
North Mountain
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Alhambra
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Desert Ridge
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(18 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(607 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(302 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(373 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston