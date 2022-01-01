Chilaquiles in Camelback East
Camelback East restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about Over Easy
FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix
|Chilaquiles
|$13.00
corn tortilla chips, chicken, 2 eggs, cheddar, ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onion
More about The Bread and Honey House
TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Bread and Honey House
4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix
|Chilaquiles
|$10.50
(Simple but yet so complicated to explain the flavor).
Fried corn tortillas chips Sauteed with a fresh guajillo and pasilla salsa topped with crema fresca, Queso cotija, chopped onions, and cilantro with one egg cooked your way (Don't forget to add protein for additional price) only allowed modifications that appear online are available.
More about The Bread and Honey House
The Bread and Honey House
4801 E Indian School, Phoenix
|Chilaquiles
|$10.50
(Simple but yet so complicated to explain the flavor).
Fried corn tortillas chips Sauteed with a fresh guajillo and pasilla salsa topped with crema fresca, Queso cotija, chopped onions, and cilantro with one egg cooked your choice(Don't forget to add protein)