Chilaquiles in Camelback East

Over Easy

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix

Avg 3.7 (2054 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles$13.00
corn tortilla chips, chicken, 2 eggs, cheddar, ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onion
Over Easy
The Bread and Honey House

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Bread and Honey House

4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chilaquiles$10.50
(Simple but yet so complicated to explain the flavor).
Fried corn tortillas chips Sauteed with a fresh guajillo and pasilla salsa topped with crema fresca, Queso cotija, chopped onions, and cilantro with one egg cooked your way (Don't forget to add protein for additional price) only allowed modifications that appear online are available.
The Bread and Honey House
The Bread and Honey House

 

The Bread and Honey House

4801 E Indian School, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles$10.50
(Simple but yet so complicated to explain the flavor).
Fried corn tortillas chips Sauteed with a fresh guajillo and pasilla salsa topped with crema fresca, Queso cotija, chopped onions, and cilantro with one egg cooked your choice(Don't forget to add protein)
The Bread and Honey House
Over Easy

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles$13.00
corn tortilla chips, chicken, 2 eggs, cheddar, ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onion
Over Easy

