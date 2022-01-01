Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Camelback East

Camelback East restaurants
Camelback East restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Buck &Rider image

 

Buck &Rider

4225 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$11.00
More about Buck &Rider
Item pic

 

LGO Cake Shop

4410 North 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Chocolate Cake
Rich chocolate cake, Milk chocolate buttercream, chocolate rosettes, chocolate jimmies and gold dust
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
Chocolate Sprinkle Cake
Yellow cake with rainbow sprinkles baked into the batter, Milk chocolate buttercream, fully covered in rainbow sprinkles
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
Chocolate Mousse Salted Caramel Cake
Chocolate GF cake, chocolate mousse, salted caramel, dark chocolate ganache, chocolate glaze and chocolate shards. Same cake that is served at Buck & Rider and Chelsea's Kitchen for dessert
9" Cake requires 3 day notice
More about LGO Cake Shop

