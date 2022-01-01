Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Camelback East

Camelback East restaurants
Toast

Camelback East restaurants that serve croissants

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Almond Croissant$4.20
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
Item pic

 

LGO Grocery

4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Triple Chocolate Croissant$4.50
house made semi-sweet chocolate
More about LGO Grocery

