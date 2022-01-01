Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Croissants in
Camelback East
/
Phoenix
/
Camelback East
/
Croissants
Camelback East restaurants that serve croissants
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix
Avg 4.3
(85 reviews)
Almond Croissant
$4.20
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
LGO Grocery
4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix
No reviews yet
Triple Chocolate Croissant
$4.50
house made semi-sweet chocolate
More about LGO Grocery
