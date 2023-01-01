Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Camelback East

Camelback East restaurants
Camelback East restaurants that serve garlic bread

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria

3724 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (547 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Giant Garlic Bread Sticks$11.99
House Roasted Garlic oven baked on top our homemade pizza dough. Finished with House Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Oil and Oregano. Perfect size for dipping and sharing!
Reg. Garlic Cheese Bread$7.99
Melted Mozzarella, House Roasted Garlic oven baked on top our homemade pizza dough. Finished with House Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Oil and Oregano.
Reg. Garlic Bread Sticks$5.99
House Roasted Garlic oven baked on top our homemade pizza dough. Finished with House Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Oil and Oregano. Perfect size for dipping!
More about My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria
Artichoke Basille 16th st

6031 N 16th St #1, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheesy Garlic Bread$3.60
More about Artichoke Basille 16th st

