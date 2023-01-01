Garlic bread in Camelback East
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria
3724 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Giant Garlic Bread Sticks
|$11.99
House Roasted Garlic oven baked on top our homemade pizza dough. Finished with House Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Oil and Oregano. Perfect size for dipping and sharing!
|Reg. Garlic Cheese Bread
|$7.99
Melted Mozzarella, House Roasted Garlic oven baked on top our homemade pizza dough. Finished with House Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Oil and Oregano.
|Reg. Garlic Bread Sticks
|$5.99
House Roasted Garlic oven baked on top our homemade pizza dough. Finished with House Roasted Jalapeno Garlic Oil and Oregano. Perfect size for dipping!