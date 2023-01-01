Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Camelback East

Go
Camelback East restaurants
Toast

Camelback East restaurants that serve muffins

LGO Cake Shop image

 

LGO Cake Shop

4410 North 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
English Muffin 1/2 Dozen$11.50
6 House-made Vegan Old Word Style English Muffins. Delicious toasted and freeze great!
English Muffin Dozen$20.00
12 House-made Vegan Old Word Style English Muffins. Delicious toasted and freeze great!
More about LGO Cake Shop
Egg Moe Muffin image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sip Coffee & Beer Garage

3620 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4 (385 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Banana Muffin$5.00
Egg Moe Muffin$11.50
More about Sip Coffee & Beer Garage
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ingo's Tasty Food - Ingo's Tasty Food - Arcadia

4502 N. 40th St., Phoenix

Avg 4.8 (1475 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LGO English Muffin$3.00
LGO’s famous English muffin, lightly toasted served with butter and jam
More about Ingo's Tasty Food - Ingo's Tasty Food - Arcadia
Item pic

 

LGO Grocery

4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Muffin$4.75
Blueberry filled, streusel topped
Blackberry Bran Muffin$5.00
toasted bran, honey, blackberry
English Muffin$3.00
our famous house made english muffins, house made!!!
More about LGO Grocery
Item pic

 

Breakfast Club Biltmore

2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
English Muffin Side$1.50
More about Breakfast Club Biltmore

