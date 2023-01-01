Muffins in Camelback East
LGO Cake Shop
4410 North 40th Street, Phoenix
|English Muffin 1/2 Dozen
|$11.50
6 House-made Vegan Old Word Style English Muffins. Delicious toasted and freeze great!
|English Muffin Dozen
|$20.00
12 House-made Vegan Old Word Style English Muffins. Delicious toasted and freeze great!
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sip Coffee & Beer Garage
3620 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|GF Banana Muffin
|$5.00
|Egg Moe Muffin
|$11.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ingo's Tasty Food - Ingo's Tasty Food - Arcadia
4502 N. 40th St., Phoenix
|LGO English Muffin
|$3.00
LGO’s famous English muffin, lightly toasted served with butter and jam
LGO Grocery
4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.75
Blueberry filled, streusel topped
|Blackberry Bran Muffin
|$5.00
toasted bran, honey, blackberry
|English Muffin
|$3.00
our famous house made english muffins, house made!!!