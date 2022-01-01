Omelettes in Camelback East
Camelback East restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Over Easy
Over Easy
4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix
|California Omelette
|$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
|Southwest Omelette
|$13.00
chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, sour cream, ranchero sauce
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$12.00
Your choice of 3 ingredients, additional ingredients $1
More about The Bread and Honey House
The Bread and Honey House
4801 E Indian School, Phoenix
|Carnitas Omelette
|$11.00
Open face omelette with lots of carnitas and mix cheese. Topped off with guacamole crema fresca and cilantro. Served with roasted potatoes.
Over Easy
2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix
