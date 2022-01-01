Waffles in Camelback East

Waffles in
FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix
Avg 3.7
(2054 reviews)
Chicken & Waffles
$14.00
our take on the classic match, with a blend of hot sauce and real maple syrup
More about Over Easy
Breakfast Club
2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix
No reviews yet
Golden Malted Waffle
$8.50
More about Breakfast Club
