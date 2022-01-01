Central City bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Central City restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Central City

Kaizen image

 

Kaizen

515 E Grant St 100, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Edamame$5.00
steamed soybeans / yuzu / maldon sea salt
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
tempura fried shrimp / crab mix / cucumber / avocado
California$9.00
crab mix / cucumber / avocado
More about Kaizen
Garden Bar PHX image

 

Garden Bar PHX

822 N 6th Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Salted Citrus Margarita Kit$49.00
Our one-of-a-kind sour is made from the leftover citrus (lemon, lime & orange) husks when we squeeze and peel our own for our bar. This mix is extremely versatile - used for our House Margarita and can also be mixed with your gin & tonic, served with your favorite bubbles or even as simple as over ice with a little club soda.
(Mix can be purchased separately. Under "NA Beverages")
Kit includes:
•\tSalted Citrus Mix (500ml)
•\t100% pure agave Reposado tequila (375ml)
•\tLime, fresh/whole (x1)
•\tLime wheels, dehydrated (x7)
(Makes 7 cocktails; $7.00 / cocktail)
Salted Citrus Mix$29.00
Our House salted citrus mix. An all-around great base for Margaritas. Can also be mixed with bubbles, club soda, tonic water and even added to your vodka/soda or gin tonics.
Made from leftover citrus husks, we create a cordial and use it as our sour base in many of our cocktails.
Cranberry Jubilee Kit$59.00
A festive cranberry punch! Made with our house-made cranberry sauce (stewed cranberries, spices, orange peel), earl gray gin, Aperol, fresh lime.) Kit comes with a 7oz can of flavored Perrier / San Pellegrino to top off the cocktail and a garnish pack (rosemary, dried orange moons)
Servings: 5 (~ $12 / cocktail)
More about Garden Bar PHX
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown

7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bangers and Mash$13.00
House pork and sage sausage, grilled onion, mashed potato, with a side of red wine gravy.
Chicken Pot Pie$13.00
Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy. Served with an extra side of chicken gravy.
Carne Adovada$14.00
New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.
More about Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown
Restaurant banner

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crown Public House

333 E Jefferson St., Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (393 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Crown Public House
Restaurant banner

 

Monarch Theatre

122 E Washington St, Phoenix

Avg 3.2 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Monarch Theatre
PHX image

 

PHX

3 S 2nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Carrot Cake$9.00
layered carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, fresh berries, milk caramel
More about PHX

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Central City

Udon Noodles

Shrimp Rolls

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Waffles

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Fried Rice

Fried Rice

Map

More near Central City to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Desert Ridge

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston