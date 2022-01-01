Central City bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Central City
Kaizen
515 E Grant St 100, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Edamame
|$5.00
steamed soybeans / yuzu / maldon sea salt
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.00
tempura fried shrimp / crab mix / cucumber / avocado
|California
|$9.00
crab mix / cucumber / avocado
Garden Bar PHX
822 N 6th Ave, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Salted Citrus Margarita Kit
|$49.00
Our one-of-a-kind sour is made from the leftover citrus (lemon, lime & orange) husks when we squeeze and peel our own for our bar. This mix is extremely versatile - used for our House Margarita and can also be mixed with your gin & tonic, served with your favorite bubbles or even as simple as over ice with a little club soda.
(Mix can be purchased separately. Under "NA Beverages")
Kit includes:
•\tSalted Citrus Mix (500ml)
•\t100% pure agave Reposado tequila (375ml)
•\tLime, fresh/whole (x1)
•\tLime wheels, dehydrated (x7)
(Makes 7 cocktails; $7.00 / cocktail)
|Salted Citrus Mix
|$29.00
Our House salted citrus mix. An all-around great base for Margaritas. Can also be mixed with bubbles, club soda, tonic water and even added to your vodka/soda or gin tonics.
Made from leftover citrus husks, we create a cordial and use it as our sour base in many of our cocktails.
|Cranberry Jubilee Kit
|$59.00
A festive cranberry punch! Made with our house-made cranberry sauce (stewed cranberries, spices, orange peel), earl gray gin, Aperol, fresh lime.) Kit comes with a 7oz can of flavored Perrier / San Pellegrino to top off the cocktail and a garnish pack (rosemary, dried orange moons)
Servings: 5 (~ $12 / cocktail)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown
7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Bangers and Mash
|$13.00
House pork and sage sausage, grilled onion, mashed potato, with a side of red wine gravy.
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.00
Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy. Served with an extra side of chicken gravy.
|Carne Adovada
|$14.00
New Mexican style pork red chili stew, Mexican rice, hatch chili, and cheddar with sides of sour cream and salsa.
FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crown Public House
333 E Jefferson St., Phoenix
PHX
3 S 2nd Street, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
layered carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, fresh berries, milk caramel