Central City breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Central City restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Central City

Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles

1220 S Central Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (4766 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lil Amadi$10.00
Double D$15.00
Waffle$5.00
More about Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles
Sam's Diner To Go image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bacon & Egg Burrito$8.95
Applewood Bacon, Hash Browns, Egg, and White Cheddar Cheese.
Brisket & Egg Burrito$9.95
Smoked Brisket, Hash Browns, Egg, Guacamole, Cilantro, White Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno and Onion.
Chorizo & Egg Burrito$8.95
Homemade Chorizo, Hash Browns, Egg, and White Cheddar Cheese.
More about Sam's Diner To Go
Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lean & Green$12.00
egg white omelet | spinach | broccoli | mushrooms | onions | bell peppers | swiss | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit
Ham & Cheese Burro$7.50
whole wheat tortilla | scrambled eggs | ham | pepper jack | potatoes obrien | homemade salsa
Avocado Toast Side$6.00
smashed avocado | cotija | grape tomatoes | choice of toast
More about Breakfast Club

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Central City

Udon Noodles

Shrimp Rolls

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Waffles

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Fried Rice

Fried Rice

Map

More near Central City to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Desert Ridge

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston