Central City breakfast spots you'll love
More about Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles
1220 S Central Ave, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Lil Amadi
|$10.00
|Double D
|$15.00
|Waffle
|$5.00
More about Sam's Diner To Go
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Bacon & Egg Burrito
|$8.95
Applewood Bacon, Hash Browns, Egg, and White Cheddar Cheese.
|Brisket & Egg Burrito
|$9.95
Smoked Brisket, Hash Browns, Egg, Guacamole, Cilantro, White Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno and Onion.
|Chorizo & Egg Burrito
|$8.95
Homemade Chorizo, Hash Browns, Egg, and White Cheddar Cheese.
More about Breakfast Club
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Breakfast Club
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Lean & Green
|$12.00
egg white omelet | spinach | broccoli | mushrooms | onions | bell peppers | swiss | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit
|Ham & Cheese Burro
|$7.50
whole wheat tortilla | scrambled eggs | ham | pepper jack | potatoes obrien | homemade salsa
|Avocado Toast Side
|$6.00
smashed avocado | cotija | grape tomatoes | choice of toast