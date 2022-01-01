Central City sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Central City
Kaizen
515 E Grant St 100, Phoenix
Popular items
Edamame
$5.00
steamed soybeans / yuzu / maldon sea salt
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$10.00
tempura fried shrimp / crab mix / cucumber / avocado
California
$9.00
crab mix / cucumber / avocado
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
201 East Washington Street, Phoenix
Popular items
THE BREAKFAST BAGEL
$8.25
Pesto mayo, fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, bacon, and sous-vide scrambled egg. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.
HOT LATTE
$4.25
ICED SIGNATURE BOWTIE
$6.25
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
Popular items
Bacon & Egg Burrito
$8.95
Applewood Bacon, Hash Browns, Egg, and White Cheddar Cheese.
Brisket & Egg Burrito
$9.95
Smoked Brisket, Hash Browns, Egg, Guacamole, Cilantro, White Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno and Onion.
Chorizo & Egg Burrito
$8.95
Homemade Chorizo, Hash Browns, Egg, and White Cheddar Cheese.