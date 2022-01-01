Central City sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Central City

Kaizen image

 

Kaizen

515 E Grant St 100, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Edamame$5.00
steamed soybeans / yuzu / maldon sea salt
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
tempura fried shrimp / crab mix / cucumber / avocado
California$9.00
crab mix / cucumber / avocado
More about Kaizen
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company image

 

Dapper & Stout Coffee Company

201 East Washington Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
THE BREAKFAST BAGEL$8.25
Pesto mayo, fresh mozzarella, roasted red pepper, bacon, and sous-vide scrambled egg. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.
HOT LATTE$4.25
ICED SIGNATURE BOWTIE$6.25
More about Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
Sam's Diner To Go image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bacon & Egg Burrito$8.95
Applewood Bacon, Hash Browns, Egg, and White Cheddar Cheese.
Brisket & Egg Burrito$9.95
Smoked Brisket, Hash Browns, Egg, Guacamole, Cilantro, White Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno and Onion.
Chorizo & Egg Burrito$8.95
Homemade Chorizo, Hash Browns, Egg, and White Cheddar Cheese.
More about Sam's Diner To Go

