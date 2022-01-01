Central City seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Central City

Mancuso's image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mancuso's

201 E Washington St, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6oz Filet Mignon$45.00
Served with Gorgonzola mashed and seasonal vegetable
Gnocchi Meatballs L$15.00
House made, alfredo or marinara sauce
Meat Lasagna$25.00
House made, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce
More about Mancuso's
Ahipoki image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Ahipoki

50 West Jefferson Street #160, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Poke Bowl$11.35
2 Scoop Poke Bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Kids Poke Bowl$7.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
Large Poke Bowl$13.55
More about Ahipoki
PHX image

 

PHX

3 S 2nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Carrot Cake$9.00
layered carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, fresh berries, milk caramel
More about PHX

