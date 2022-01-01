Brisket in Central City
Central City restaurants that serve brisket
More about Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|Smoked Brisket Tacos
|$10.95
Freshly Made Corn Tortillas or Local Flour Tortillas, Shaved Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Onion, Cotija Cheese, and Chipotle Salsa. Comes with 3 Tacos.
|Brisket & Egg Burrito
|$9.95
Smoked Brisket, Hash Browns, Egg, Guacamole, Cilantro, White Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno and Onion.
|Brisket Plate
|$14.95
Slow smoked brisket with corn bread, jalapeno jelly, Emit's BBQ sauce and choice of side.