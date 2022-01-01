Bruschetta in Central City
Central City restaurants that serve bruschetta
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
MANCUSO’S Restaurant
201 E Washington St, Phoenix
|Bruschetta
|$12.00
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, olive oil
|Bruschetta
|$11.00
Diced roma tomatoes, fresh basil, and garlic on toasted Italian bread.
Superstition Downtown
1110 E. Washington St., Phoenix
|Bruschetta Board
|$22.00
1. Fig Jam with Sliced Cucumber, olive oil and Sea Salt.
2. Honey Goat Cheese with Acorn-Fed Prosciutto.
3. Mixed Berries with lingonberry Jam, Hawaiian Sea Salt, and Olive Oil.
All on Local Bread.