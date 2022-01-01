Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Central City

Central City restaurants
Toast

Central City restaurants that serve bruschetta

Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

MANCUSO’S Restaurant

201 E Washington St, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta$12.00
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, olive oil
Bruschetta$11.00
Diced roma tomatoes, fresh basil, and garlic on toasted Italian bread.
Bruschetta$13.00
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, olive oil
More about MANCUSO’S Restaurant
Superstition Meadery image

 

Superstition Downtown

1110 E. Washington St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta Board$22.00
1. Fig Jam with Sliced Cucumber, olive oil and Sea Salt.
2. Honey Goat Cheese with Acorn-Fed Prosciutto.
3. Mixed Berries with lingonberry Jam, Hawaiian Sea Salt, and Olive Oil.
All on Local Bread.
More about Superstition Downtown

Map

Map

