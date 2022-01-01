Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carne asada in
Central City
/
Phoenix
/
Central City
/
Carne Asada
Central City restaurants that serve carne asada
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
Avg 4.9
(34 reviews)
Carne Asada Burrito
$12.95
Carne Asada Tacos
$13.95
Shrimp and Carne Asada
$13.95
More about Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
Los Cuatro Nietos
701 E Mohave st, Phoenix
No reviews yet
Carne Asada Plato
$18.99
More about Los Cuatro Nietos
