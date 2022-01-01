Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Central City

Go
Central City restaurants
Toast

Central City restaurants that serve carne asada

Sam's Diner To Go image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada Burrito$12.95
Carne Asada Tacos$13.95
Shrimp and Carne Asada$13.95
More about Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

Los Cuatro Nietos

701 E Mohave st, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Plato$18.99
More about Los Cuatro Nietos

Map

Map

