Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Central City

Go
Central City restaurants
Toast

Central City restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Dapper & Stout Coffee Company image

 

Dapper & Stout Coffee Company

201 East Washington Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN PARMESAN$10.26
Italian breaded chicken breast, garlic-tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, imported provolone & parmesan cheeses. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.
More about Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

MANCUSO’S Restaurant

201 E Washington St, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmigiana$17.00
Parmigiana— Mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce, Pasta of the day, and vegetables
Chicken Parmesan$27.00
Parmigiana—Mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce, with seasonal vegetables and creamy risotto or penne marinara
More about MANCUSO’S Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Central City

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Pancakes

Chicken Sandwiches

French Toast

Lobsters

Teriyaki Chicken

Chicken Teriyaki

Fried Rice

Map

More near Central City to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Desert Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (107 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (423 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (365 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (195 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston