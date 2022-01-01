Chicken parmesan in Central City
Central City restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
201 East Washington Street, Phoenix
|CHICKEN PARMESAN
|$10.26
Italian breaded chicken breast, garlic-tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, imported provolone & parmesan cheeses. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
MANCUSO’S Restaurant
201 E Washington St, Phoenix
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$17.00
Parmigiana— Mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce, Pasta of the day, and vegetables
|Chicken Parmesan
|$27.00
Parmigiana—Mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce, with seasonal vegetables and creamy risotto or penne marinara