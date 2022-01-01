Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Central City

Central City restaurants
Central City restaurants that serve chicken salad

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Club Salad$12.75
SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mancuso's

201 E Washington St, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Chicken Salad$15.00
Blue cheese, romaine, tomatoes, red cabbage, red onions, bacon, roasted corn, toasted almonds, with basil dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown

7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tikka Salad (GF, Available Vegetarian)$13.00
Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served over mixed greens tossed in Mint-Yogurt dressing with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, walnuts, red grapes and red onion.
