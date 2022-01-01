Chili in Central City
Central City restaurants that serve chili
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Breakfast Club CityScape
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Chili Verde Bowl
|$13.00
|Pork Green Chili Cup Side
|$5.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe
7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix
|NEW Vegan Hatch Chili Burger
|$16.00
Impossible Vegan Hamburger, French Fries, Grilled Onions, Hatch Chili and Vegan Cheese. Served with Salsa
|NEW Hatch Chili Burger
|$15.00
Hamburger, French Fries, Grilled Onions, Hatch Chili, and Cheddar. Served with Ranch