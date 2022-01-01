Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Central City

Central City restaurants
Central City restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club CityScape

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Verde Bowl$13.00
Pork Green Chili Cup Side$5.00
More about Breakfast Club CityScape
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe

7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
NEW Vegan Hatch Chili Burger$16.00
Impossible Vegan Hamburger, French Fries, Grilled Onions, Hatch Chili and Vegan Cheese. Served with Salsa
NEW Hatch Chili Burger$15.00
Hamburger, French Fries, Grilled Onions, Hatch Chili, and Cheddar. Served with Ranch
More about Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe

