Muffins in Central City
Central City restaurants that serve muffins
More about Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
201 East Washington Street, Phoenix
|SUNSHINE ENG MUFFIN
|$8.25
Thick-cut bacon and cheddar stuffed omelette on an extra large english muffin. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.
|GOURMET MUFFINS & PASTRIES
|$5.50
More about Sam's Diner To Go
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|English Muffin
|$2.50