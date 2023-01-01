Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Central City

Go
Central City restaurants
Toast

Central City restaurants that serve muffins

Dapper & Stout Coffee Company image

 

Dapper & Stout Coffee Company

201 East Washington Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SUNSHINE ENG MUFFIN$8.25
Thick-cut bacon and cheddar stuffed omelette on an extra large english muffin. Enjoy with our own complimentary S& P "Chic" Chips. Everything is prepared in advance, there are no substitutions.
GOURMET MUFFINS & PASTRIES$5.50
More about Dapper & Stout Coffee Company
Sam's Diner To Go image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
English Muffin$2.50
More about Sam's Diner To Go
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club CityScape

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
English Muffin Side$1.50
More about Breakfast Club CityScape

Browse other tasty dishes in Central City

Cobb Salad

Burritos

Sweet Potato Fries

Salmon

Tacos

Brisket

Veggie Sandwiches

French Toast

Map

More near Central City to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Desert Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.5 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (163 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (37 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (570 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (535 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston