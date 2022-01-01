Pies in Central City
Central City restaurants that serve pies
Monroe's Hot Chicken
45 W Jefferson St, Phoenix
|HomemadeTennessee Moon Pie
|$7.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown
7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix
|Cottage Pie
|$13.00
Seasoned ground beef with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
|Vegan Pot Pie
|$13.00
Portobello mushrooms, carrots, red potatoes, green beans, celery and onion in a vegan rosemary gravy.
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.00
Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy. Served with an extra side of chicken gravy.