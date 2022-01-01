Pies in Central City

Central City restaurants that serve pies

HomemadeTennessee Moon Pie image

 

Monroe's Hot Chicken

45 W Jefferson St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HomemadeTennessee Moon Pie$7.00
More about Monroe's Hot Chicken
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown

7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cottage Pie$13.00
Seasoned ground beef with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
Vegan Pot Pie$13.00
Portobello mushrooms, carrots, red potatoes, green beans, celery and onion in a vegan rosemary gravy.
Chicken Pot Pie$13.00
Chicken, carrots, red potato, green beans, celery, and onion in a rosemary and chicken gravy. Served with an extra side of chicken gravy.
More about Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown

