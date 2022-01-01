Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken parmesan in
Deer Valley
/
Phoenix
/
Deer Valley
/
Chicken Parmesan
Deer Valley restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
State 48 Rock House - Norterra
2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix
No reviews yet
Chicken Parmesan
$18.00
More about State 48 Rock House - Norterra
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Osteria Mia
2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix
Avg 4.5
(312 reviews)
Chicken Parmesan
$15.00
More about Osteria Mia
