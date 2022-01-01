Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Deer Valley

Go
Deer Valley restaurants
Toast

Deer Valley restaurants that serve chicken salad

Pork on a Fork image

 

Pork on a Fork

1732 W Bell Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Salad Sliders (6ct)$17.25
More about Pork on a Fork
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.50
mixed greens • crispy chicken tossed in
buffalo sauce • cheddar cheese • roma tomato • red onion • shaved carrots • blue cheese dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.50
More about Lookout Tavern
Pork on a Fork image

 

Pork on a Fork

1515 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Chicken Salad$9.99
More about Pork on a Fork

Browse other tasty dishes in Deer Valley

Chicken Wraps

Brisket

Chicken Tenders

Sliders

Quesadillas

Cheese Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Burritos

Map

More near Deer Valley to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

South Mountain

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston