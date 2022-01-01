Chicken salad in Deer Valley
Deer Valley restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Pork on a Fork
Pork on a Fork
1732 W Bell Rd, Phoenix
|Smoked Chicken Salad Sliders (6ct)
|$17.25
More about Lookout Tavern
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Lookout Tavern
830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.50
mixed greens • crispy chicken tossed in
buffalo sauce • cheddar cheese • roma tomato • red onion • shaved carrots • blue cheese dressing
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.50