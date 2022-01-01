Desert Ridge restaurants you'll love

Go
Desert Ridge restaurants
Toast

Desert Ridge's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Desert Ridge restaurants

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beer Battered Onion Rings$8.95
Lightly fried and served with choice or peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
Beer Cheese Soup -Bowl$9.95
A mixture of cheddar, Parmesan and pepper jack cheese simmered with PBR beer, jalapeños, dry mustard, Worcestershire and Tabasco.
Szechaun Orange Chicken$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Barrio Queen image

 

Barrio Queen

21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (7013 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tacos At Home$55.00
Your choice of 2 Taco proteins and 2 Sides!
Includes 4 Churros | 1/2lb each of (2) Taco Protein | 12 Homemade Corn Tortillas | 16oz each of (2) Sides | 1 Large bag of chips & 12oz salsa | Taco Toppings: Cabbage, Pickled Onion, Onion & Cilantro, Pico De Gallo,
Queso Fresco, Taco Salsa, Limes. (Serves 2-4)
Authentic Quesadillas$8.00
Traditional Sonoran style quesadillas filled with Oaxaca cheese, folded and grilled. Served with avocado crema and roasted salsa.
Albondingas Bowl$10.00
Traditional Mexican meatball soup with carrots and potatoes.
Served with 3 warm tortillas.
More about Barrio Queen
Comicx Restaurant Bar & Store image

 

Comicx Restaurant Bar & Store

21001 N Tatum Blvrd 95, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Comicx Restaurant Bar & Store
Map

More near Desert Ridge to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

South Mountain

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston