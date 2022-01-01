Desert Ridge restaurants you'll love
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Beer Battered Onion Rings
|$8.95
Lightly fried and served with choice or peppercorn ranch or Sriracha dipping sauces.
|Beer Cheese Soup -Bowl
|$9.95
A mixture of cheddar, Parmesan and pepper jack cheese simmered with PBR beer, jalapeños, dry mustard, Worcestershire and Tabasco.
|Szechaun Orange Chicken
|$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
More about Barrio Queen
Barrio Queen
21001 N Tatum Blvd Ste. 98, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Tacos At Home
|$55.00
Your choice of 2 Taco proteins and 2 Sides!
Includes 4 Churros | 1/2lb each of (2) Taco Protein | 12 Homemade Corn Tortillas | 16oz each of (2) Sides | 1 Large bag of chips & 12oz salsa | Taco Toppings: Cabbage, Pickled Onion, Onion & Cilantro, Pico De Gallo,
Queso Fresco, Taco Salsa, Limes. (Serves 2-4)
|Authentic Quesadillas
|$8.00
Traditional Sonoran style quesadillas filled with Oaxaca cheese, folded and grilled. Served with avocado crema and roasted salsa.
|Albondingas Bowl
|$10.00
Traditional Mexican meatball soup with carrots and potatoes.
Served with 3 warm tortillas.