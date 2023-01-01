Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Antipasto salad in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve antipasto salad

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria

3724 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (547 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Full Antipasto Salad$9.99
More about My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria
Main pic

 

Taza Bistro Mediterranean Fusion - 9619 N. Hayden Road Suite 108

9619 N. Hayden Road Suite 108, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Antipasto salad$15.00
spring greens, salamis, cheeses, baby tomato, cucumber, artichoke hearts, olives, tossed in house balsamic vinaigrette (gf)
More about Taza Bistro Mediterranean Fusion - 9619 N. Hayden Road Suite 108
Consumer pic

 

Streets of New York 2

7805 N 35th Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Antipasto Salad$14.25
select italian meats, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, black & green olives w/ cheese
More about Streets of New York 2

