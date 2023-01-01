Arugula salad in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve arugula salad
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
MANCUSO’S Restaurant
201 E Washington St, Phoenix
|Spinach, Arugula & Beet Salad
|$13.00
Goat cheese, figs, tomato, walnuts, citrus balsamic
Goat cheese, figs, tomato, walnuts, citrus balsamic dressing
The VIG - Fillmore - 606 N 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
606 N 4th Ave, Phoenix
|Large Arugula Salad
|$14.00
Arugula, frisee, cherry tomatoes, oranges, pistachios, fried capers, citrus vinaigrette, parmesan