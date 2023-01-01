Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arugula salad in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve arugula salad

Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

MANCUSO’S Restaurant

201 E Washington St, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach, Arugula & Beet Salad$13.00
Goat cheese, figs, tomato, walnuts, citrus balsamic
Spinach, Arugula & Beet Salad$12.00
Goat cheese, figs, tomato, walnuts, citrus balsamic dressing
More about MANCUSO’S Restaurant
Item pic

 

The VIG - Fillmore - 606 N 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003

606 N 4th Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Arugula Salad$14.00
Arugula, frisee, cherry tomatoes, oranges, pistachios, fried capers, citrus vinaigrette, parmesan
More about The VIG - Fillmore - 606 N 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Banner pic

 

The VIG - North Central

8729 N Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Arugula Salad$8.00
Arugula, frisee, cherry tomatoes, oranges, pistachios, fried capers, citrus vinaigrette, parmesan
More about The VIG - North Central

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Shrimp Rolls

Teriyaki Salmon

Tzatziki

Cobb Salad

Turkey Bacon

Chicken Pasta

Kale Salad

Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (126 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (27 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (810 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (941 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston