Asian salad in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve asian salad
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix
|Asian Salad
|$14.59
Grilled Chicken tossed in a Tangy Cilantro Orange Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Spring Mix, Romaine, Red Bell Peppers, Won Ton Crisps and Oriental Dressing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|Asian Salad
|$10.95
Arcadia Greens, Grilled Chicken Breast, Snap Peas, Bell Pepper, Cashews, Dried Cherries, and Sesame Ginger Dressing.
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|Alex's Asian Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Sweet and spicy sliced chicken breast, mandarin oranges, green onions, crispy rice noodles, and fresh crisp greens topped with toasted sesame seeds. Served with Asian Peanut dressing
Outlier Cafe
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$6.00
Hoisin Chicken, Hearty Greens, Snap Pea, Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper, Matchstick carrot, brown rice, cashew, sesame cilantro dressing.