Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Asian salad in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve asian salad

Uncle Bear's - New Location 2 image

 

Uncle Bear's - New Location 2

10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Salad$14.59
Grilled Chicken tossed in a Tangy Cilantro Orange Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Spring Mix, Romaine, Red Bell Peppers, Won Ton Crisps and Oriental Dressing
More about Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
5d7f2508-38d8-4640-b08c-62e2e61af3be image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Asian Salad$10.95
Arcadia Greens, Grilled Chicken Breast, Snap Peas, Bell Pepper, Cashews, Dried Cherries, and Sesame Ginger Dressing.
More about Sam's Diner To Go/Emit's BBQ
Item pic

 

Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Alex's Asian Chicken Salad$14.99
Sweet and spicy sliced chicken breast, mandarin oranges, green onions, crispy rice noodles, and fresh crisp greens topped with toasted sesame seeds. Served with Asian Peanut dressing
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Outlier Cafe image

 

Outlier Cafe

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad$6.00
Hoisin Chicken, Hearty Greens, Snap Pea, Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper, Matchstick carrot, brown rice, cashew, sesame cilantro dressing.
More about Outlier Cafe
The Tennessee Grill image

 

The Tennessee Grill

4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Asian Chicken Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken, mandarin oranges, cabbage mix, cilantro, sesame seeds, wontons, and ginger dressing
More about The Tennessee Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Waffles

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Teriyaki Steaks

Brisket

Hummus

Banana Cake

Croissant Sandwiches

Pretzels

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston