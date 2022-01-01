Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

 

Scramble - Camelback

2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$11.29
Fresh avocado on toasted whole wheat, hard boiled egg, pico de gallo & queso fresca
More about Scramble - Camelback
Item pic

 

Scramble - 7th St.

9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$11.29
Fresh avocado on toasted whole wheat, hard boiled egg, pico de gallo & queso fresca
More about Scramble - 7th St.
Fame Caffe image

 

Fame Caffe

4700 North Central Avenue, Pheonix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*SMASHED AVOCADO TOAST$10.75
one farm egg sunny side up, country toast, sesame seeds, chimayo pepper, sea salt, micro cilantro, lemon vinaigrette
More about Fame Caffe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast Side$6.00
smashed avocado | cotija | grape tomatoes | choice of toast
More about Breakfast Club
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sunshine Breakfast Bar

20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Avocado Toast$11.99
Seeded wheat toast covered
with smashed avocado,
fresh tomatoes, sliced red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, mixed greens, finished with Greek vinaigrette and balsamic drizzle
Avocado Toast$9.99
Seeded wheat toast covered with smashed avocado, fresh tomatoes, mixed greens, tossed w/lemon oil & drizzled w/ balsamic glaze and kosher salt
Greek Avocado Toast$11.95
Seeded wheat toast covered
with smashed avocado,
fresh tomatoes, sliced red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, mixed greens, finished with Greek vinaigrette and balsamic drizzle
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar
Item pic

 

Fillmore Coffee Co.

600 North 4th St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Toast$7.50
With avocado, sliced tomato, choice of goat's cheese or cream cheese, topped with seasonings.
More about Fillmore Coffee Co.
Item pic

 

LGO Grocery

4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Toast$7.00
w/sprouted rye toast and lebni
More about LGO Grocery
Item pic

 

32 Shea

10626 N 32nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast$7.00
Avocado Mash + Tomato on Whole Wheat Toast Served All Day
Avocado Toast$7.00
Avocado Mash + Tomato on Whole Wheat Toast Served All Day
More about 32 Shea
Avocado Toast image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Bread and Honey House Van Buren

4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$11.00
Toasted piece of Mediterra multi grain bread, Smothered with one whole California smashed avocado season with just salt and pepper. Topped with cotija cheese, roma tomatoes, micro greens and finished with an egg cooked your choice. Served with oven roasted potatoes.
More about The Bread and Honey House Van Buren
Item pic

 

Breakfast Club

2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast Side$6.00
smashed avocado | cotija | grape tomatoes | choice of toast
More about Breakfast Club
Match Market image

 

Match Market

1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast$10.00
seasonal chef selection
More about Match Market
75cc6e40-6644-4944-9c51-98415a261200 image

 

The Bread and Honey House

4801 E Indian School, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$11.00
Toasted piece of Mediterra multi grain bread, Smothered with one whole California smashed avocado season with just salt and pepper. Topped with cotija cheese, roma tomatoes, micro greens and finished with an egg cooked your choice. Served with oven roasted potatoes.
More about The Bread and Honey House
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image

 

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Avocado Toast$15.50
2 eggs any style / 2 sweet potato hash cakes / avocado relish / cotija cheese / cilantro
Avocado Toast$14.50
2 eggs any style / sourdough bread / avocado relish / cotija cheese
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

Cheese Pizza

Reuben

Chicken Wraps

Dumplings

Prosciutto

Cinnamon Rolls

Cheeseburgers

Crab Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Encanto

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston