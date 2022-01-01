Avocado toast in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve avocado toast
Scramble - Camelback
2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix
|Avocado Toast
|$11.29
Fresh avocado on toasted whole wheat, hard boiled egg, pico de gallo & queso fresca
Scramble - 7th St.
9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix
|Avocado Toast
|$11.29
Fresh avocado on toasted whole wheat, hard boiled egg, pico de gallo & queso fresca
Fame Caffe
4700 North Central Avenue, Pheonix
|*SMASHED AVOCADO TOAST
|$10.75
one farm egg sunny side up, country toast, sesame seeds, chimayo pepper, sea salt, micro cilantro, lemon vinaigrette
Breakfast Club
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Avocado Toast Side
|$6.00
smashed avocado | cotija | grape tomatoes | choice of toast
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
|Greek Avocado Toast
|$11.99
Seeded wheat toast covered
with smashed avocado,
fresh tomatoes, sliced red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, mixed greens, finished with Greek vinaigrette and balsamic drizzle
|Avocado Toast
|$9.99
Seeded wheat toast covered with smashed avocado, fresh tomatoes, mixed greens, tossed w/lemon oil & drizzled w/ balsamic glaze and kosher salt
|Greek Avocado Toast
|$11.95
|$11.95
Seeded wheat toast covered
with smashed avocado,
fresh tomatoes, sliced red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, mixed greens, finished with Greek vinaigrette and balsamic drizzle
Fillmore Coffee Co.
600 North 4th St, Phoenix
|Avocado Toast
|$7.50
With avocado, sliced tomato, choice of goat's cheese or cream cheese, topped with seasonings.
LGO Grocery
4410 N 40th Street, Phoenix
|Avocado Toast
|$7.00
w/sprouted rye toast and lebni
32 Shea
10626 N 32nd Street, Phoenix
|Avocado Toast
|$7.00
Avocado Mash + Tomato on Whole Wheat Toast Served All Day
|Avocado Toast
|$7.00
|$7.00
Avocado Mash + Tomato on Whole Wheat Toast Served All Day
The Bread and Honey House Van Buren
4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Toasted piece of Mediterra multi grain bread, Smothered with one whole California smashed avocado season with just salt and pepper. Topped with cotija cheese, roma tomatoes, micro greens and finished with an egg cooked your choice. Served with oven roasted potatoes.
Breakfast Club
2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix
|Avocado Toast Side
|$6.00
smashed avocado | cotija | grape tomatoes | choice of toast
Match Market
1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix
|Avocado Toast
|$10.00
seasonal chef selection
The Bread and Honey House
4801 E Indian School, Phoenix
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Toasted piece of Mediterra multi grain bread, Smothered with one whole California smashed avocado season with just salt and pepper. Topped with cotija cheese, roma tomatoes, micro greens and finished with an egg cooked your choice. Served with oven roasted potatoes.
Breakfast Kitchen Bar
21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX
|Sweet Potato Avocado Toast
|$15.50
2 eggs any style / 2 sweet potato hash cakes / avocado relish / cotija cheese / cilantro
|Avocado Toast
|$14.50
2 eggs any style / sourdough bread / avocado relish / cotija cheese