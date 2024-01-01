Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve barbacoas

Crescent Ballroom image

BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS

Crescent Ballroom

308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4 (1278 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Burrito$12.00
Angus beef braised in banana leaves with Mexican oregano, garlic, guajillo pepper, onion, cilantro, and refried beans
Barbacoa Taco$4.00
Braised beef with guacamole, cilantro, cabbage and chile de arbol salsa.
More about Crescent Ballroom
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS

Taco Guild - Phoenix

546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (8519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa$8.50
Braised Angus beef with pickled onions and cilantro
More about Taco Guild - Phoenix
Item pic

 

Irma's Kitchen | Phoenix, AZ

1614 W roosevelt, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Barbacoa Beef Burrito$10.99
More about Irma's Kitchen | Phoenix, AZ
Consumer pic

 

Vecina

3433 N 56th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa$18.00
More about Vecina
Item pic

 

Taco Chelo DT PHX

501 E Roosevelt rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Barbacoa Taco$3.75
onion, cilantro, salsa tlaquepaque
More about Taco Chelo DT PHX

