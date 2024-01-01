Barbacoas in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve barbacoas
BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS
Crescent Ballroom
308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$12.00
Angus beef braised in banana leaves with Mexican oregano, garlic, guajillo pepper, onion, cilantro, and refried beans
|Barbacoa Taco
|$4.00
Braised beef with guacamole, cilantro, cabbage and chile de arbol salsa.
TACOS • SALADS
Taco Guild - Phoenix
546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix
|Barbacoa
|$8.50
Braised Angus beef with pickled onions and cilantro
Irma's Kitchen | Phoenix, AZ
1614 W roosevelt, Phoenix
|Barbacoa Beef Burrito
|$10.99