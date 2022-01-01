Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bean burritos in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve bean burritos

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe image

 

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe

3202 S 40th St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch #9. Meat Burrito, Rice Beans$11.69
Sausage Egg & Bean Burrito$7.99
Chorizo Egg & Bean Burrito$7.99
More about La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
Item pic

 

Joyride Central

5202 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.00
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.00
More about Joyride Central
Crescent Ballroom image

BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS

Crescent Ballroom

308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
VG Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.50
Refried pinto beans and vegan cheese in a flour tortilla.
Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.50
Refried pinto beans with cheddar and Oaxaca cheese in a flour tortilla
More about Crescent Ballroom
Taco Guild image

TACOS • SALADS

Taco Guild

546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (8519 reviews)
Takeout
Bean & Cheese Burrito$8.00
More about Taco Guild
La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana

3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Bean and Cheese Burrito A La Carte$6.95
Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito$4.95
More about La Casa de Juana
Item pic

 

The Original La Canasta

723 S 7TH AVE, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Egg Bean Potato Burrito$2.99
Lunch #9. Meat Burrito, Rice Beans$11.69
Chorizo Egg & Bean Burrito$7.99
More about The Original La Canasta
Little Miss BBQ - Tempe image

BBQ

Little Miss BBQ

4301 E University, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (3174 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bean Burrito$10.00
Meaty bean burrito made with our smoked meats (non-vegetarian).
More about Little Miss BBQ
Consumer pic

 

MEXcelente

4241 W Thunderbird Suite B, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bean & Cheese Burrito$4.89
More about MEXcelente
America's Taco Shop image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

America's Taco Shop

2041 North 7th Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (3511 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bean & Cheese Terry's Way Burrito$4.99
12" or 14" flour tortilla with America's homemade beans (no lard), monterey jack cheese and diced onions and Tapatio. Served with fire-roasted tomato salsa.
More about America's Taco Shop
Little Miss BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Little Miss BBQ

8901 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bean Burrito$10.00
Ranch style beans slow cooked with our BBQ meats rolled in a tortilla. Get it enchilada style for an extra treat!
More about Little Miss BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

Papi Gordos

3623 E Indian School Rd, Phoeniz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito$7.00
More about Papi Gordos

