Bean burritos in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve bean burritos
More about La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
3202 S 40th St, Phoenix
|Lunch #9. Meat Burrito, Rice Beans
|$11.69
|Sausage Egg & Bean Burrito
|$7.99
|Chorizo Egg & Bean Burrito
|$7.99
More about Joyride Central
Joyride Central
5202 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$7.00
|Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$6.00
More about Crescent Ballroom
BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS
Crescent Ballroom
308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix
|VG Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$6.50
Refried pinto beans and vegan cheese in a flour tortilla.
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$6.50
Refried pinto beans with cheddar and Oaxaca cheese in a flour tortilla
More about La Casa de Juana
La Casa de Juana
3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix
|Bean and Cheese Burrito A La Carte
|$6.95
|Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$4.95
More about The Original La Canasta
The Original La Canasta
723 S 7TH AVE, PHOENIX
|Mini Egg Bean Potato Burrito
|$2.99
|Lunch #9. Meat Burrito, Rice Beans
|$11.69
|Chorizo Egg & Bean Burrito
|$7.99
More about Little Miss BBQ
BBQ
Little Miss BBQ
4301 E University, Phoenix
|Bean Burrito
|$10.00
Meaty bean burrito made with our smoked meats (non-vegetarian).
More about America's Taco Shop
TACOS • SANDWICHES
America's Taco Shop
2041 North 7th Street, Phoenix
|Bean & Cheese Terry's Way Burrito
|$4.99
12" or 14" flour tortilla with America's homemade beans (no lard), monterey jack cheese and diced onions and Tapatio. Served with fire-roasted tomato salsa.
More about Little Miss BBQ
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Little Miss BBQ
8901 N 7th St, Phoenix
|Bean Burrito
|$10.00
Ranch style beans slow cooked with our BBQ meats rolled in a tortilla. Get it enchilada style for an extra treat!