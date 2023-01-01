Beef stew in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve beef stew
More about Salvadoreño Restaurant #3
Salvadoreño Restaurant #3
8911 N Central Ave, Phoenix
|Stewed Beef (Carne Guisada)
|$17.95
Stewed beef served with rice, beans and two hand made corn tortillas.
More about Hola Cabrito
Hola Cabrito
4835 S 16th St, Phoenix
|Beef Birria Stew
|$15.99
Beef marinated with our secret adobo sauce and slow cooked until tender in broth. Includes 6 tortillas.
More about Fry Bread House - 4545 N 7th Ave
Fry Bread House - 4545 N 7th Ave
4545 N 7th Ave, Phoenix
|Green Chili Beef Stew
|$8.00
Beef, Green Chili Strips, Stewed Tomatoes, Onions and Jalapenos
|Red Chili Beef Stew
|$8.00
Chunks of Beef with Onions, and Red Chili Pods
|Vegetable Beef Stew
|$8.00
Chunks of Beef, Potatoes, Stewed Tomatoes, Onions, Celery, Carrots and Squash.