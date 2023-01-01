Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef stew in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve beef stew

Salvadoreño Restaurant #3 image

 

Salvadoreño Restaurant #3

8911 N Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stewed Beef (Carne Guisada)$17.95
Stewed beef served with rice, beans and two hand made corn tortillas.
More about Salvadoreño Restaurant #3
Item pic

 

Hola Cabrito

4835 S 16th St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Birria Stew$15.99
Beef marinated with our secret adobo sauce and slow cooked until tender in broth. Includes 6 tortillas.
More about Hola Cabrito
Item pic

 

Fry Bread House - 4545 N 7th Ave

4545 N 7th Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Chili Beef Stew$8.00
Beef, Green Chili Strips, Stewed Tomatoes, Onions and Jalapenos
Red Chili Beef Stew$8.00
Chunks of Beef with Onions, and Red Chili Pods
Vegetable Beef Stew$8.00
Chunks of Beef, Potatoes, Stewed Tomatoes, Onions, Celery, Carrots and Squash.
More about Fry Bread House - 4545 N 7th Ave

