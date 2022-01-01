Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef teriyaki in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve beef teriyaki

Banner pic

 

EZBACHI #2 - West Phoenix

2885 N 91 AVE, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
Takeout
TERIYAKI BEEF PLATE$22.99
Julienne style cut Ny Angus beef strips cooked to your liking topped with freshly chopped scallions. Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
More about EZBACHI #2 - West Phoenix
Shinko Sushi House image

 

Shinko Sushi House - 1241 E Chandler Blvd ste 127

1241 E Chandler Blvd ste 127, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Teriyaki$14.95
Grilled Beef served with rice, vegetable, and teriyaki sauce
More about Shinko Sushi House - 1241 E Chandler Blvd ste 127
EZBACHI #1 image

 

EZBACHI TEPPANYAKI

1713 S. Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TERIYAKI BEEF PLATE$22.99
Julienne style cut Ny Angus beef strips cooked to your liking topped with freshly chopped scallions. Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
More about EZBACHI TEPPANYAKI
Item pic

 

Bop and Roll Korean/Japanese Restaurant

7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Teriyaki Bop$11.99
Grilled Beef with B+R Teriyaki Sauce, Green Onion, Sesame Seed
More about Bop and Roll Korean/Japanese Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road

4010 East Greenway Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Teriyaki$18.00
Beef with teriyaki sauce serving on top of eggs fried rice
More about Angel Thai Bistro - 4010 East Greenway Road

