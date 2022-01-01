Beef teriyaki in Phoenix
EZBACHI #2 - West Phoenix
2885 N 91 AVE, PHOENIX
|TERIYAKI BEEF PLATE
|$22.99
Julienne style cut Ny Angus beef strips cooked to your liking topped with freshly chopped scallions. Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
Shinko Sushi House - 1241 E Chandler Blvd ste 127
1241 E Chandler Blvd ste 127, Phoenix
|Beef Teriyaki
|$14.95
Grilled Beef served with rice, vegetable, and teriyaki sauce
EZBACHI TEPPANYAKI
1713 S. Central Avenue, Phoenix
|TERIYAKI BEEF PLATE
|$22.99
Julienne style cut Ny Angus beef strips cooked to your liking topped with freshly chopped scallions. Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
Bop and Roll Korean/Japanese Restaurant
7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix
|Beef Teriyaki Bop
|$11.99
Grilled Beef with B+R Teriyaki Sauce, Green Onion, Sesame Seed