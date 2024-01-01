Blt sandwiches in Phoenix
Perfetto de Cafe - Devry Campus
2149 W Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix
|BLT Sandwich
|$10.75
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
|Avocado BLT Sandwich
|$12.49
Grilled buttered sourdough bread, avocado spread, mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, side of house made potato chips.
New York Bagels N Bialys - Tatum & Cactus
4722 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|BLT Sandwich (*)
|$0.00
Experience a timeless classic with our BLT sandwich. Crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, and ripe tomato slices are piled high on toasted wheat bread and finished with a generous spread of creamy mayo. It's a simple yet satisfying combination of flavors and textures that never goes out of style.