Boneless wings in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve boneless wings

Item pic

 

Ghett Yo Pizza - Ahwatukee

4747 East Elliot Road 12, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
12 Boneless Wings$15.00
12 boneless wings
XL 18 inch, 24 boneless wing and 2 liter$37.39
More about Ghett Yo Pizza - Ahwatukee
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
6 Boneless Wings$12.99
6 boneless breaded wings, choice of 1 sauce or dry rub
12 Boneless Wings$17.99
12 boneless breaded wings, choice of up to 2 sauces or dry rubs
18 Boneless Wings$22.99
18 boneless breaded wings, choice of up to 3 sauces or dry rubs
More about Lookout Tavern
The Hub Bar & Grill - Phoenix image

 

The Hub Grill and Bar - Ray

14205 S. 50th St., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Boneless wings$9.69
Breaded and tossed with your favorite sauce
More about The Hub Grill and Bar - Ray
Item pic

 

The Buffalo Spot (Camelback) - Camelback

1831 East Camelback Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FP Boneless Wings (25)$32.00
Feed the family ! Includes choice of breadsticks or fries, dressing and four 20 oz drinks.
More about The Buffalo Spot (Camelback) - Camelback
Item pic

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Desert Ridge

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 6, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
9 Boneless Killer Wings$12.95
NOTHING BUT THE CHICKEN BONELESS WINGS
Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / BBQ CILANTRO LIME /
NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO
12 Boneless Wings$16.95
BONELESS WINGS
Served with carrots sticks, celery sticks, bleu cheese or ranch dressing
MANGO HABANERO / GOCHUJANG KOREAN / BBQ CILANTRO LIME /
NASHVILLE HOT / DRY RUB / OLD SCHOOL BUFFALO
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Desert Ridge

