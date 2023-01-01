Bread pudding in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve bread pudding
State 48 Rock House - Norterra
2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Oak on Camelback - 111 E Camelback Rd.
111 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix
|Warm Bread Pudding
|$11.00
bourbon caramel, vanilla bean gelato
The Gladly - 2201 E Camelback Rd
2201 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix
|Whiskey Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Cinnamon, Bourbon Praline Sauce
BBQ Trapp House
511 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix
|Bourbon Glazed Coconut Bread Pudding
|$5.99
Bourbon coconut chocolate bread pudding
The VIG - Fillmore - 606 N 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
606 N 4th Ave, Phoenix
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Vanilla gelato & caramel sauce
Bertha's Cafe
3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Oreo Cream Bar
|$3.50
|Mini Cream Cheese
|$0.00
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe
7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix
|Chocolate Bread & Butter Pudding
|$9.50
Housemade bread baked in rich chocolate brandy sauce. Served crispy on the outside, warm and moist on the inside with choice of creme anglaise or ice cream.