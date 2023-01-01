Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve bread pudding

State 48 Rock House image

 

State 48 Rock House - Norterra

2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$8.00
More about State 48 Rock House - Norterra
Oak on Camelback image

 

Oak on Camelback - 111 E Camelback Rd.

111 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Warm Bread Pudding$11.00
bourbon caramel, vanilla bean gelato
More about Oak on Camelback - 111 E Camelback Rd.
Item pic

 

The Gladly - 2201 E Camelback Rd

2201 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whiskey Bread Pudding$8.00
Cinnamon, Bourbon Praline Sauce
More about The Gladly - 2201 E Camelback Rd
Item pic

 

BBQ Trapp House

511 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bourbon Glazed Coconut Bread Pudding$5.99
Bourbon coconut chocolate bread pudding
More about BBQ Trapp House
Banner pic

 

The VIG - Fillmore - 606 N 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003

606 N 4th Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$10.00
Vanilla gelato & caramel sauce
More about The VIG - Fillmore - 606 N 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Bertha's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bertha's Cafe

3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oreo Cream Bar$3.50
Mini Cream Cheese$0.00
More about Bertha's Cafe
Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe

7 W MONROE ST, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Bread & Butter Pudding$9.50
Housemade bread baked in rich chocolate brandy sauce. Served crispy on the outside, warm and moist on the inside with choice of creme anglaise or ice cream.
More about Cornish Pasty Co. Downtown - 7 W Monroe

