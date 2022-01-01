Brisket in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve brisket
Pork on a Fork
1732 W Bell Rd, Phoenix
|Brisket & Cheese Quesadillas (serves 2-3)
|$18.95
|Brisket by the Pound
|$20.00
12-14 Hour Smoked Beef Brisket
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Diner To Go
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|Brisket & Egg Burrito
|$9.95
Smoked Brisket, Hash Browns, Egg, Guacamole, Cilantro, White Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno and Onion.
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|BBQ Brisket
|$16.99
Sliced BBQ brisket with onion strings on a Sesame Brioche bun. Served with your choice of Side
BBQ
Little Miss BBQ Express
4301 E University, Phoenix
|Brisket Plate
|$19.50
We use a perfectly smoked brisket from our rancher in Minnesota who is as obsessed about cattle the way we are obsessed with barbecue. We slice the brisket with a mix of fatty and lean, served with your choice of 2 sides and BBQ sauce.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$16.25
We use a perfectly smoked brisket from our rancher in Minnesota who is as obsessed about cattle the way we are obsessed with barbecue. We slice the brisket with a mix of fatty and lean, served on a warm Noble Hawaiian bun with your choice of 1 side and BBQ sauce.
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$15.25
A portion of our lean brisket chopped and tossed with our house-made sauce. Served with 1 side.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Little Miss BBQ
8901 N 7th St, Phoenix
|Sliced Brisket
|$29.00
A bestseller, our signature perfectly smoked brisket from our rancher in Minnesota who is as obsessed about cattle the way we are obsessed with barbecue. We slice the brisket with a mix of fatty and lean. 4 oz of your choice of BBQ sauce per 1 lb.
Pork on a Fork
1515 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix
|Beef Brisket (Pound)
|$27.00
|Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$13.99
The Tennessee Grill
4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem
|Brisket & Bacon Blue Salad
|$14.00
Fresh greens topped with slow-smoked brisket, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato and onions.
|Brisket Platter
|$19.00
House Rubbed Brisket, Slow smoked with Mesquite and Pecan wood.
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix
|Louie's Brisket Burger
|$15.99
Beer Braised Brisket and Fresh Ground Beef chopped together and served On TX Toast with BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Bacon, Grilled Onions, Pickles and Pepperjack Cheese. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50