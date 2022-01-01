Brisket in Phoenix

Go
Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve brisket

Brisket by the Pound image

 

Pork on a Fork

1732 W Bell Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket & Cheese Quesadillas (serves 2-3)$18.95
Brisket by the Pound$20.00
12-14 Hour Smoked Beef Brisket
More about Pork on a Fork
Brisket & Egg Burrito image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket & Egg Burrito$9.95
Smoked Brisket, Hash Browns, Egg, Guacamole, Cilantro, White Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno and Onion.
More about Sam's Diner To Go
BBQ Trapp Haus image

 

BBQ Trapp Haus

511 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Brisket Empanadas$7.00
More about BBQ Trapp Haus
Item pic

 

BBQ Trapp Haus

511 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
1/2 lb Brisket$13.99
More about BBQ Trapp Haus
Item pic

 

Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Brisket$16.99
Sliced BBQ brisket with onion strings on a Sesame Brioche bun. Served with your choice of Side
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Little Miss BBQ - Tempe image

BBQ

Little Miss BBQ Express

4301 E University, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (3174 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brisket Plate$19.50
We use a perfectly smoked brisket from our rancher in Minnesota who is as obsessed about cattle the way we are obsessed with barbecue. We slice the brisket with a mix of fatty and lean, served with your choice of 2 sides and BBQ sauce.
Brisket Sandwich$16.25
We use a perfectly smoked brisket from our rancher in Minnesota who is as obsessed about cattle the way we are obsessed with barbecue. We slice the brisket with a mix of fatty and lean, served on a warm Noble Hawaiian bun with your choice of 1 side and BBQ sauce.
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$15.25
A portion of our lean brisket chopped and tossed with our house-made sauce. Served with 1 side.
More about Little Miss BBQ Express
Little Miss BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Little Miss BBQ

8901 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sliced Brisket$29.00
A bestseller, our signature perfectly smoked brisket from our rancher in Minnesota who is as obsessed about cattle the way we are obsessed with barbecue. We slice the brisket with a mix of fatty and lean. 4 oz of your choice of BBQ sauce per 1 lb.
More about Little Miss BBQ
Item pic

 

Pork on a Fork

1515 W Deer Valley Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Brisket (Pound)$27.00
Beef Brisket Sandwich$13.99
More about Pork on a Fork
Brisket & Bacon Blue Salad image

 

The Tennessee Grill

4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket & Bacon Blue Salad$14.00
Fresh greens topped with slow-smoked brisket, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato and onions.
Brisket Platter$19.00
House Rubbed Brisket, Slow smoked with Mesquite and Pecan wood.
More about The Tennessee Grill
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2 image

 

Uncle Bear's - New Location 2

10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Louie's Brisket Burger$15.99
Beer Braised Brisket and Fresh Ground Beef chopped together and served On TX Toast with BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Bacon, Grilled Onions, Pickles and Pepperjack Cheese. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
More about Uncle Bear's - New Location 2

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenix

California Rolls

Miso Soup

Pretzels

Quesadillas

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Croissants

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Phoenix to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Phoenix to explore

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston