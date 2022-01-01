Bruschetta in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve bruschetta
3939 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix
|Single Bruschetta
|$16.50
Get you Bruschetta fix, in a smaller portion! Choose one of our selections.
|Bruschetta
|$16.50
Choose four of the selections.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Osteria Mia
2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix
|Bruschetta Board 6 item
|$17.00
Postino Arcadia
3939 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix
|Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)
|$25.25
Platter contains 6 bruschetta. (serves 4-6)
|Bruschetta Board
|$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
|Gluten Free Bruschetta Board
|$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Mancuso's
201 E Washington St, Phoenix
|Bruschetta
|$12.00
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, olive oil
|Bruschetta
|$11.00
Diced roma tomatoes, fresh basil, and garlic on toasted Italian bread.
|Bruschetta
|$13.00
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, olive oil
SFIZIO Modern Italian Kitchen
21050 North Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix
|Bruschetta
|$10.00
Made of our classic stone-fired bread, fresh baked daily.
Prosciutto: prosciutto di parma, fig, shaved parmigiano
Traditional: a classic, heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella
Hometown: ‘nduja (spicy calabrian salami spread), burrata
Z: eggplant and red pepper spread, italian sausage
32 Shea
10626 N 32nd Street, Phoenix
|Bruschetta (Choose 3)
|$12.50
Goat Cheese + Cranberry Relish
Prosciutto + Mascarpone + Figs + Honey
Tomato + Garlic + Basil
Brie + Apples + Honey
Mozzarella + Basil + Tomato + Balsamic Glaze
Roast Beef + Red Onion + Gorgonzola
Gorgonzola + Figs
Fresh Mozzarella + Tomato + Basil
Salami + Pesto + Tomato
|Bruschetta (Single)
|$4.50
Goat Cheese + Cranberry Relish
Prosciutto + Mascarpone + Figs + Honey
Tomato + Garlic + Basil
Brie + Apples + Honey
Mozzarella + Basil + Tomato + Balsamic Glaze
Roast Beef + Red Onion + Gorgonzola
Gorgonzola + Figs
Fresh Mozzarella + Tomato + Basil
Salami + Pesto + Tomato
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Postino Central
5144 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)
|$25.25
Platter contains 6 bruschetta. (serves 4-6)
|Bruschetta Board
|$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
|Gluten Free Bruschetta Board
|$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
5144 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|Single Bruschetta
|$16.50
Get you Bruschetta fix, in a smaller portion! Choose one of our selections.
|Bruschetta
|$16.50
Choose four of the selections.
Pomo Pizzeria
2502 East Camelback Road, Phoenix
|Bruschetta Crudo, Figs and Honey
|$10.95
mascarpone cream, figs, prosciutto crudo, local organic honey.