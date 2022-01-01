Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve bruschetta

Single Bruschetta image

 

DO NOT USE

3939 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Delivery
Single Bruschetta$16.50
Get you Bruschetta fix, in a smaller portion! Choose one of our selections.
Bruschetta$16.50
Choose four of the selections.
Osteria Mia image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Osteria Mia

2530 W Happy Valley Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (312 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta Board 6 item$17.00
Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6) image

 

Postino Arcadia

3939 East Campbell Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)$25.25
Platter contains 6 bruschetta. (serves 4-6)
Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
Gluten Free Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
Edgemont image

 

Edgemont

2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta Choice of two$10.95
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mancuso's

201 E Washington St, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (1538 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta$12.00
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, olive oil
Bruschetta$11.00
Diced roma tomatoes, fresh basil, and garlic on toasted Italian bread.
Bruschetta$13.00
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, olive oil
Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen image

 

SFIZIO Modern Italian Kitchen

21050 North Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta$10.00
Made of our classic stone-fired bread, fresh baked daily.
Prosciutto: prosciutto di parma, fig, shaved parmigiano
Traditional: a classic, heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella
Hometown: ‘nduja (spicy calabrian salami spread), burrata
Z: eggplant and red pepper spread, italian sausage
Item pic

 

32 Shea

10626 N 32nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta (Choose 3)$12.50
Goat Cheese + Cranberry Relish
Prosciutto + Mascarpone + Figs + Honey
Tomato + Garlic + Basil
Brie + Apples + Honey
Mozzarella + Basil + Tomato + Balsamic Glaze
Roast Beef + Red Onion + Gorgonzola
Gorgonzola + Figs
Fresh Mozzarella + Tomato + Basil
Salami + Pesto + Tomato
Bruschetta (Single)$4.50
Goat Cheese + Cranberry Relish
Prosciutto + Mascarpone + Figs + Honey
Tomato + Garlic + Basil
Brie + Apples + Honey
Mozzarella + Basil + Tomato + Balsamic Glaze
Roast Beef + Red Onion + Gorgonzola
Gorgonzola + Figs
Fresh Mozzarella + Tomato + Basil
Salami + Pesto + Tomato
Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6) image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Postino Central

5144 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta Platter (serves 4-6)$25.25
Platter contains 6 bruschetta. (serves 4-6)
Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
Gluten Free Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
Single Bruschetta image

 

DO NOT USE

5144 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Delivery
Single Bruschetta$16.50
Get you Bruschetta fix, in a smaller portion! Choose one of our selections.
Bruschetta$16.50
Choose four of the selections.
Item pic

 

Pomo Pizzeria

2502 East Camelback Road, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta Crudo, Figs and Honey$10.95
mascarpone cream, figs, prosciutto crudo, local organic honey.
Item pic

 

Pomo Pizzeria

705 N 1st St. Unit 120, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta Pomodoro$8.95
tomato, garlic, basil, oregano. VEG.
Bruschetta Mediterranea$9.95
avocado, mozzarella, cherry tomato. VEG.
