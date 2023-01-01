Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Phoenix restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Ghett Yo Pizza - Ahwatukee

4747 East Elliot Road 12, Phoenix

TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Crispy Buffalo Chicken,Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion Cucumbers, Croutons. Choice of Dressing
More about Ghett Yo Pizza - Ahwatukee
Kitchen+Bar - Phoenix Airport - Drury #159

3333 East University Drive, Phoenix

TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
Romaine & Spring Mix, Buffalo Tenders, Pepper Jack, Tomatoes
More about Kitchen+Bar - Phoenix Airport - Drury #159
Kitchen+Bar - Happy Valley - Drury #147

2335 West Pinnacle Peak Road, Phoenix

Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
Romaine & Spring Mix, Buffalo Tenders, Pepper Jack, Tomatoes
More about Kitchen+Bar - Happy Valley - Drury #147
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.50
mixed greens • crispy chicken tossed in
buffalo sauce • cheddar cheese • roma tomato • red onion • shaved carrots • blue cheese dressing
More about Lookout Tavern

