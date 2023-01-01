Buffalo chicken salad in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
Ghett Yo Pizza - Ahwatukee
4747 East Elliot Road 12, Phoenix
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Crispy Buffalo Chicken,Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion Cucumbers, Croutons. Choice of Dressing
Kitchen+Bar - Phoenix Airport - Drury #159
3333 East University Drive, Phoenix
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Romaine & Spring Mix, Buffalo Tenders, Pepper Jack, Tomatoes
Kitchen+Bar - Happy Valley - Drury #147
2335 West Pinnacle Peak Road, Phoenix
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Romaine & Spring Mix, Buffalo Tenders, Pepper Jack, Tomatoes