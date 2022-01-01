Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
  Phoenix
  Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Phoenix restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Uncle Bear's - New Location 2 image

 

Uncle Bear's - New Location 2

10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Choice of Crispy Fried, or Grilled Chicken. Tossed in either Hot, Medium, or Honey Hot Sauce. Served with Pepper Jack Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato.
More about Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
Fame Caffe image

 

Fame Caffe

4700 North Central Avenue, Pheonix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.75
mild cheddar, red onion, tomato, romaine, ciabatta, side kennebec house chips, house pickle
More about Fame Caffe
Edgemont image

 

Edgemont

2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo chicken Sandwich$11.95
More about Edgemont
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Lookout Tavern

830 E GREENWAY PKWY #100, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (2836 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich$13.50
crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce
• cheddar cheese • shredded lettuce •
pickles
More about Lookout Tavern

