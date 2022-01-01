Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
More about Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
Uncle Bear's - New Location 2
10625 N Tatum Blvd Ste 150, Phoenix
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Choice of Crispy Fried, or Grilled Chicken. Tossed in either Hot, Medium, or Honey Hot Sauce. Served with Pepper Jack Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato.
More about Fame Caffe
Fame Caffe
4700 North Central Avenue, Pheonix
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.75
mild cheddar, red onion, tomato, romaine, ciabatta, side kennebec house chips, house pickle