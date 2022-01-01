Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve bulgogi

Item pic

 

Palma PHX - Palma - N. 2nd St.

903 N 2nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bulgogi Beef [Side]$12.00
Bulgogi Wrap* Platter$34.00
short rib, kimchi, pickled cabbage, cucumber, herbs, gochu mayo, chive wrap
More about Palma PHX - Palma - N. 2nd St.
Seoul BBQ & Sushi image

BBQ • SUSHI

Seoul BBQ & Sushi

11025 N Black Canyon HWY, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (560 reviews)
Takeout
33. Spicy Bulgogi (매운 불고기)$34.99
Thin-sliced spicy marinated ribeye
39. Spicy Dak Bulgogi (매운 닭불고기)$28.99
Spicy marinated chicken breast
87. Dwaeji Bulgogi Bento$20.99
Served with house salad, shrimp shumai, 2 pieces California roll, 1 Gun Mandu,
1 spring roll, and steamed rice
thin-sliced spicy marinated pork collar
More about Seoul BBQ & Sushi
Item pic

 

Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W

668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Bulgogi Mandu Dumplings (3pc)$3.00
More about Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W
Item pic

 

Bop and Roll Korean/Japanese Restaurant

7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bulgogi roll$8.99
Delicious Bulgogi Rolled with rice and sprinkled with Sesame Seed
Chicken Bulgogi Bop$11.99
Tender and delicious dark chicken meat marinated then sauteed with onion and carrots served over rice and steamed vegetables
Bento Beef Bulgogi$13.99
Thinly Sliced, Marinated Tenderloin Sautéed with Onion, Carrot, Green Onion
More about Bop and Roll Korean/Japanese Restaurant

