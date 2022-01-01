Bulgogi in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve bulgogi
Palma PHX - Palma - N. 2nd St.
903 N 2nd Street, Phoenix
|Bulgogi Beef [Side]
|$12.00
|Bulgogi Wrap* Platter
|$34.00
short rib, kimchi, pickled cabbage, cucumber, herbs, gochu mayo, chive wrap
BBQ • SUSHI
Seoul BBQ & Sushi
11025 N Black Canyon HWY, Phoenix
|33. Spicy Bulgogi (매운 불고기)
|$34.99
Thin-sliced spicy marinated ribeye
|39. Spicy Dak Bulgogi (매운 닭불고기)
|$28.99
Spicy marinated chicken breast
|87. Dwaeji Bulgogi Bento
|$20.99
Served with house salad, shrimp shumai, 2 pieces California roll, 1 Gun Mandu,
1 spring roll, and steamed rice
thin-sliced spicy marinated pork collar
Outlier Cafe - 668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W
668 N. 44th Street, Suite 104W, Phoenix
|Beef Bulgogi Mandu Dumplings (3pc)
|$3.00
Bop and Roll Korean/Japanese Restaurant
7000 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix
|Bulgogi roll
|$8.99
Delicious Bulgogi Rolled with rice and sprinkled with Sesame Seed
|Chicken Bulgogi Bop
|$11.99
Tender and delicious dark chicken meat marinated then sauteed with onion and carrots served over rice and steamed vegetables
|Bento Beef Bulgogi
|$13.99
Thinly Sliced, Marinated Tenderloin Sautéed with Onion, Carrot, Green Onion