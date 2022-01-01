Burritos in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants that serve burritos

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe image

 

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe

3202 S 40th St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Chorizo Egg & Potato Burrito$7.99
#5. Bean Burrito, Taco, Enchilada$10.99
Bacon, Egg, & Potato Burrito$7.99
More about La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix

Avg 3.7 (2054 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
More about Over Easy
Consumer pic

TACOS

Taqueria El Fundador

3245 W Van Buren St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Asada Burrito$9.25
Frijol c. Queso Burrito$3.50
More about Taqueria El Fundador
Crescent Ballroom image

BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS

Crescent Ballroom

308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.00
Refried pinto beans with cheddar and Oaxaca cheese in a flour tortilla
Pacific Chicken Burrito$10.00
Marinated chicken breast, jalapeno crema slaw, guacamole, rice, and pico de gallo
More about Crescent Ballroom
Taco Guild image

TACOS • SALADS

Taco Guild

546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (8519 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Burrito$10.00
Choice of protein served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and Oaxacan cheese
More about Taco Guild
OG Breakfast Burrito image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sip Coffee & Beer Garage

3620 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4 (385 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
OG Breakfast Burrito$10.25
More about Sip Coffee & Beer Garage
Bacon & Egg Burrito image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Diner To Go

2601 S 24th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bacon & Egg Burrito$8.95
Applewood Bacon, Hash Browns, Egg, and White Cheddar Cheese.
Brisket & Egg Burrito$9.95
Smoked Brisket, Hash Browns, Egg, Guacamole, Cilantro, White Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno and Onion.
Chorizo & Egg Burrito$8.95
Homemade Chorizo, Hash Browns, Egg, and White Cheddar Cheese.
More about Sam's Diner To Go
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
More about Over Easy
La Casa de Juana image

 

La Casa de Juana

3941 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Juanas Burrito$9.95
More about La Casa de Juana
Edgemont image

 

Edgemont

2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$9.95
2 scrambled eggs bacon potatoes salsa cheddar cheese
More about Edgemont
Breakfast Burrito image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$12.75
scrambled eggs | chorizo | black beans | pico de gallo | pepper jack | whole wheat tortilla | house hot sauce | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit -add pork green chile 14.75 | queso $14 | monster style $14.75
More about Breakfast Club
Breakfast Burrito image

FRENCH FRIES

Sunshine Breakfast Bar

20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$8.95
Choice of (1) sausage, bacon, ham or chorizo, Scrambled eggs, sauteed onions & green peppers, stuffed with homestyle potatoes, cheddar cheese....wrapped and crisped in a flour tortilla. Choose Red Salsa or Green Salsa Verde Sauce. Additinal items to burrito .69.
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar
Benny's Burrito image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Benny's Burrito$9.75
Scrambled eggs, with either bacon, sausage, or turkey.
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
The Beast Burrito image

 

Joyride Central

5202 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Beast Burrito$14.00
Carne asada, pinto beans, rice, avocado, fire roasted salsa, white magic, pico gringo
More about Joyride Central
Dilla Libre Uno image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Dilla Libre Uno

1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
California Burrito$16.25
More about Dilla Libre Uno
New Mexico Burrito image

 

32 Shea

10626 N 32nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New Mexico Burrito$6.50
Egg, Potatoes, Cheese, Avocado, Bacon +Homemade Green Salsa
Chorizo Burrito$6.75
Chorizo, Egg, Potatoes, Cheese Avocado +Homemade Green Salsa
More about 32 Shea
Goldwater's image

 

Goldwater's

2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Burrito$8.00
Kale, sweet potatoes, avocado, oven roasted tomatoes, and spicy chickpeas
More about Goldwater's
BMB (Build My Own Burrito) image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Bread and Honey House

4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BMB (Build My Own Burrito)$8.00
(Image Disclaimer Avocado is an add on)
4 scrambled eggs sauteed with Choice of protein oven roasted potatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with fire roasted salsa.
(Add Avocado 2$)
More about The Bread and Honey House
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Breakfast Club

2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$12.75
scrambled eggs | chorizo | black beans | pico de gallo | pepper jack | whole wheat tortilla | house hot sauce | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit -add pork green chile 14.75 | queso $14 | monster style $14.75
More about Breakfast Club
Little Miss BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Little Miss BBQ

8901 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Green Chili Burrito$10.00
This burrito is inspired by the amazing Sonoran food in Arizona's mining towns. Each burrito is 1 lb and absolutely delicious! Your choice of smoked green chili (contains BBQ meat), ranch-style beans (contains BBQ meat) and cheddar cheese.
More about Little Miss BBQ
Match Market image

 

Match Market

1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, avocado, choice of bacon, sausage or chorizo.
Burrito Bowl$11.00
black & white rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, black beans, charred jalapeno, cilantro lime crema
More about Match Market
BMB (Build My Own Burrito) image

 

The Bread and Honey House

4801 E Indian School, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BMB (Build My Own Burrito)$8.00
(Image Disclaimer Avocado is an add on)
4 scrambled eggs sauteed with Choice of protein oven roasted potatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with fire roasted salsa.
(Add Avocado 2$)
More about The Bread and Honey House
Over Easy image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
More about Over Easy
America's Taco Shop image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

America's Taco Shop

2041 North 7th Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (3511 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bean & Cheese Terry's Way Burrito$4.99
12" or 14" flour tortilla with America's homemade beans (no lard), monterey jack cheese and diced onions and Tapatio. Served with fire-roasted tomato salsa.
Originales Carne Asada Burrito$7.99
12" or 14" flour tortilla with carne asada, caramelized onions, pico de gallo & guacamole. Served with fire-roasted tomato salsa.
More about America's Taco Shop
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image

 

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito Bowl$14.25
scrambled eggs / bacon / roasted potatoes / cheddar cheese / black bean relish / avocado relish / chorizo / ranchero sauce / tomatoes / green onions / cotija cheese / pico de gallo / avocado crema / tortilla strips
Breakfast Burrito$14.25
scrambled eggs / flour tortilla / roasted potatoes / diced bacon / cheddar cheese / black bean relish / tomatoes / avocado relish / chorizo / ranchero sauce / green onions / cotija cheese / pico de gallo / avocado crema
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar

