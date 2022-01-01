Burritos in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve burritos
La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
3202 S 40th St, Phoenix
|Chorizo Egg & Potato Burrito
|$7.99
|#5. Bean Burrito, Taco, Enchilada
|$10.99
|Bacon, Egg, & Potato Burrito
|$7.99
Over Easy
4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
Taqueria El Fundador
3245 W Van Buren St, Phoenix
|Asada Burrito
|$9.25
|Frijol c. Queso Burrito
|$3.50
Crescent Ballroom
308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$6.00
Refried pinto beans with cheddar and Oaxaca cheese in a flour tortilla
|Pacific Chicken Burrito
|$10.00
Marinated chicken breast, jalapeno crema slaw, guacamole, rice, and pico de gallo
Taco Guild
546 E Osborn Rd, Phoenix
|Grilled Burrito
|$10.00
Choice of protein served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and Oaxacan cheese
Sip Coffee & Beer Garage
3620 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|OG Breakfast Burrito
|$10.25
Sam's Diner To Go
2601 S 24th St, Phoenix
|Bacon & Egg Burrito
|$8.95
Applewood Bacon, Hash Browns, Egg, and White Cheddar Cheese.
|Brisket & Egg Burrito
|$9.95
Smoked Brisket, Hash Browns, Egg, Guacamole, Cilantro, White Cheddar Cheese, Pickled Jalapeno and Onion.
|Chorizo & Egg Burrito
|$8.95
Homemade Chorizo, Hash Browns, Egg, and White Cheddar Cheese.
Over Easy
10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
Edgemont
2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.95
2 scrambled eggs bacon potatoes salsa cheddar cheese
Breakfast Club
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.75
scrambled eggs | chorizo | black beans | pico de gallo | pepper jack | whole wheat tortilla | house hot sauce | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit -add pork green chile 14.75 | queso $14 | monster style $14.75
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.95
Choice of (1) sausage, bacon, ham or chorizo, Scrambled eggs, sauteed onions & green peppers, stuffed with homestyle potatoes, cheddar cheese....wrapped and crisped in a flour tortilla. Choose Red Salsa or Green Salsa Verde Sauce. Additinal items to burrito .69.
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix
|Benny's Burrito
|$9.75
Scrambled eggs, with either bacon, sausage, or turkey.
Joyride Central
5202 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|The Beast Burrito
|$14.00
Carne asada, pinto beans, rice, avocado, fire roasted salsa, white magic, pico gringo
Dilla Libre Uno
1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix
|California Burrito
|$16.25
32 Shea
10626 N 32nd Street, Phoenix
|New Mexico Burrito
|$6.50
Egg, Potatoes, Cheese, Avocado, Bacon +Homemade Green Salsa
|Chorizo Burrito
|$6.75
Chorizo, Egg, Potatoes, Cheese Avocado +Homemade Green Salsa
Goldwater's
2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40, Phoenix
|Vegan Burrito
|$8.00
Kale, sweet potatoes, avocado, oven roasted tomatoes, and spicy chickpeas
The Bread and Honey House
4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix
|BMB (Build My Own Burrito)
|$8.00
(Image Disclaimer Avocado is an add on)
4 scrambled eggs sauteed with Choice of protein oven roasted potatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with fire roasted salsa.
(Add Avocado 2$)
Breakfast Club
2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.75
scrambled eggs | chorizo | black beans | pico de gallo | pepper jack | whole wheat tortilla | house hot sauce | potatoes obrien | fresh fruit -add pork green chile 14.75 | queso $14 | monster style $14.75
Little Miss BBQ
8901 N 7th St, Phoenix
|Green Chili Burrito
|$10.00
This burrito is inspired by the amazing Sonoran food in Arizona's mining towns. Each burrito is 1 lb and absolutely delicious! Your choice of smoked green chili (contains BBQ meat), ranch-style beans (contains BBQ meat) and cheddar cheese.
Match Market
1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, avocado, choice of bacon, sausage or chorizo.
|Burrito Bowl
|$11.00
black & white rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, black beans, charred jalapeno, cilantro lime crema
The Bread and Honey House
4801 E Indian School, Phoenix
|BMB (Build My Own Burrito)
|$8.00
(Image Disclaimer Avocado is an add on)
4 scrambled eggs sauteed with Choice of protein oven roasted potatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with fire roasted salsa.
(Add Avocado 2$)
Over Easy
2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
America's Taco Shop
2041 North 7th Street, Phoenix
|Bean & Cheese Terry's Way Burrito
|$4.99
12" or 14" flour tortilla with America's homemade beans (no lard), monterey jack cheese and diced onions and Tapatio. Served with fire-roasted tomato salsa.
|Originales Carne Asada Burrito
|$7.99
12" or 14" flour tortilla with carne asada, caramelized onions, pico de gallo & guacamole. Served with fire-roasted tomato salsa.
Breakfast Kitchen Bar
21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX
|Breakfast Burrito Bowl
|$14.25
scrambled eggs / bacon / roasted potatoes / cheddar cheese / black bean relish / avocado relish / chorizo / ranchero sauce / tomatoes / green onions / cotija cheese / pico de gallo / avocado crema / tortilla strips
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.25
scrambled eggs / flour tortilla / roasted potatoes / diced bacon / cheddar cheese / black bean relish / tomatoes / avocado relish / chorizo / ranchero sauce / green onions / cotija cheese / pico de gallo / avocado crema